The Chicago Restaurant Where You Can Get This Fan-Favorite 44-Ounce Steak

A good sharing steak is no joke. Not only do they sear incredibly well, but you can enjoy the flavors of two different cuts in one dish and some can even be cooked to different temperatures. Oh, and they're pretty darn big too –- especially when it comes to the Bistecca Alla Fiorentina steak at Fioretta in Chicago.

A fan-favorite of locals and visitors alike, the Bistecca Alla Fiorentina is a 44-ounce all-natural black angus steak designed to feed two people. Yes, you read that correctly, a whole 44 ounces on just one plate. Fioretta is an Italian American specialty steakhouse located in Chicago's Fulton Market district. The restaurant is part of DineAmic, a local hospitality group that focuses on customer experiences.

The menu is large, ranging from classic seafood towers to reimagined pastas, but the focus is on the steaks, and the Bistecca Alla Fiorentina is the signature item. Sourced from humanely-raised cattle, the Florentine-inspired cut is grilled over white oak on the restaurant's custom hearth before being lightly finished with Wisconsin grass-fed butter. It costs a whopping $214.99, but it could easily feed two hungry customers and people love the intricate presentation and unique experience.