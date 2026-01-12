The Chicago Restaurant Where You Can Get This Fan-Favorite 44-Ounce Steak
A good sharing steak is no joke. Not only do they sear incredibly well, but you can enjoy the flavors of two different cuts in one dish and some can even be cooked to different temperatures. Oh, and they're pretty darn big too –- especially when it comes to the Bistecca Alla Fiorentina steak at Fioretta in Chicago.
A fan-favorite of locals and visitors alike, the Bistecca Alla Fiorentina is a 44-ounce all-natural black angus steak designed to feed two people. Yes, you read that correctly, a whole 44 ounces on just one plate. Fioretta is an Italian American specialty steakhouse located in Chicago's Fulton Market district. The restaurant is part of DineAmic, a local hospitality group that focuses on customer experiences.
The menu is large, ranging from classic seafood towers to reimagined pastas, but the focus is on the steaks, and the Bistecca Alla Fiorentina is the signature item. Sourced from humanely-raised cattle, the Florentine-inspired cut is grilled over white oak on the restaurant's custom hearth before being lightly finished with Wisconsin grass-fed butter. It costs a whopping $214.99, but it could easily feed two hungry customers and people love the intricate presentation and unique experience.
Worth every bite
Also known as Florentine steak, a Bistecca Alla Fiorentina is a large, thick cut of steak that's similar to a T-bone or porterhouse. The meat is typically dry-aged and sourced from Chianina cattle, an Italian breed known for tender beef, and you can expect one side of the bone to contain tenderloin and the other sirloin. Bistecca Alla Fiorentina is considered a delicacy in Italy and it's usually served rare.
You can order it however you like at Fioretta, but you can rest assured that because of the thick cut, the steak will have a beautiful sear on the outside and a succulent, buttery interior. The chefs at Fioretta stay true to the Italian tradition of cooking the steak over live embers to ensure a smoky, charred flavor, but because the motto of the restaurant is "old-world Italian cuisine with an opulent twist," some of the side dishes on offer include truffle butter, king crab Oscar, and a cold-water lobster tail.
The presentation is anything but simple, featuring a flaming pan, table-side carving, scorched herbs, and a full head of roasted garlic. As one Yelp reviewer describes, "They set it on fire at the table. Insane presentation, unreal flavor. Worth every bite." Another customer called the steak a "remarkable" treat. The Bistecca Alla Fiorentina is the perfect dish to enjoy inside Fioretta's trendy, ambient interior, and there might even be some live music on while you visit. It truly makes for an old-school Chicago meal of kings.