How To Serve An Epic Seafood Tower In A More Convenient Way For Your Party

If you've never made a raw bar at home, it can feel intimidating, especially for those who aren't well-versed in proper seafood preparation. When it comes to presentation, you may even feel obligated to run out and purchase a multi-tiered tower for the occasion. But, the reality is that you don't need another single-purpose serving item. Instead, consider crafting a seafood tray instead of a tower.

A soaring seafood tower may look impressive and feel fancy as it's delivered to the table. Yet, while it does save space on a small dining table, the benefits of a tall tower really end there. As opposed to a three-tiered vessel that forces you to cautiously reach between layers, opting for a tray means everything is both easier to view and easier to access — a great benefit to its horizontal positioning. Similar to a cheese and charcuterie board, a seafood platter allows guests reach the tray from wherever they are seated or standing, allowing for flexibility in movement.

When creating a seafood tray, don't overthink or complicate things — it's mostly the same concept as making a seafood tower, except you're building outward instead of upward. You can use a large serving platter that you already have on hand as long as it has sides that reach at least an inch and a half to accommodate the ice. Otherwise, invest in a multi-use melamine platter that's light, durable, and can also be used for serving salads or vegetable platters.