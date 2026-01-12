Where To Buy An Empty Bourbon Or Whiskey Barrel

If you're a true whiskey fan, you may have pondered what you could do with a used whiskey barrel. Specialist artisans called "coopers" painstakingly craft whiskey barrels, which then become vital drivers of flavor, aroma, and color for the whiskey. These barrels cannot be reused for bourbon in particular, though they're often repurposed. Other distilleries use them to age other spirits, and breweries use them to mature beer. But these long-lasting barrels with their rustic aesthetics also make their way into bars and restaurants as furnishings, which may get you thinking about how cool a whiskey barrel would look in your own home. If that's the case, you'll need to know how to actually procure one.

The first step is to simply ask around. "Most liquor stores around me either give them away or sell them for $50," says bhatch729 on a Costco Reddit thread, explaining distilleries send empty barrels to their retail accounts, who may then be willing to sell or even just give them away. On another Reddit thread, pmikelm79 says, "I bought a [Buffalo Trace] barrel from a liquor store...for $50. I then bought an Old Elk barrel for $50 as well." Reach out to distilleries, too — Redditor IAmAChemicalEngineer says Buffalo Trace quoted them $285 for a used barrel. Keep an eye out for distilleries and even breweries selling these on social media and Reddit. Or, shop online: At Midwest Barrel Co., you can buy a Willett Rye barrel for $130, or a Russell's Reserve barrel for $140.