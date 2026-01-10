Why This Once-Popular '70s Beer Is Now Only Found In Canada

When a beer has attracted a cult following — think Kurt Cobain wearing a shirt with an image of the can, iron-on designs, apparel like shirts and caps, antiques, and even a motion light, you know there's a fan base that would be disappointed if the product disappeared. Though lovers of Olympia beer (it was one of the most popular beers in the '70s, after all) can hunt for vintage, collectable beer steins, Americans trying to drink the stuff are faced with a bigger challenge. "Where did you find the Olympia???" commented an Instagram user on a photo with an unopened can. The kitschy lager, described as an "American tradition," has experienced quite the journey. Noted as a light-tasting beer that offers round, sweet flavors and a light presence of hops, the beer is now brewed by Great Western Brewing Company, an authorized distributor for the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

In a complicated history that began with German immigrant Leopold F. Schmidt, Capital Brewing Company, later renamed Olympia Brewing Company, first coined "It's the Water" as the beer's slogan in 1902. The advertisement referenced Pacific Northwest waters, particularly artesian wells found in Olympia, Washington. By claiming this specific ingredient, Olympia cemented its products. Later, however, the fact that Olympia cans featured falls in a different state from where they were made became an issue that culminated in a lawsuit. Complaints focused on the fact that manufacturers were resting on the brand's laurels and the beer's origin story since the water the beer was initially brewed with was no longer used.