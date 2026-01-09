The French Region Rick Steves Took An 'Unapologetically Hedonistic' Trip To
In the caption under a clip shared on Tiktok, writer Rick Steves describes French cuisine as "an adventure for your taste buds" and said that full course meals were akin to a "joyride for the senses." What better way to illustrate this comparison than gliding through France on a gourmet barge cruise through the canals of the Burgundy region — where home-cooked recipes are an art form, and dishes like coq au vin and œufs en meurette originated.
"More than any TV show we've ever produced, this episode is unapologetically hedonistic," began Steves in the introduction to the "Burgundy: Gourmet Barge Cruise" episode of his Youtube travel series, "Rick Steves' Europe." While floating along the Saône River and the Canal du Centre, Steves sampled local Burgundian cuisine as he took in the sights. Steves feasted on poached eggs set in toasted brioche with wild mushrooms and creamy cheese sauce followed by a plate of Burgundy chicken, served on a bed of pureed black-trumpet mushrooms, potato puree, and green beans — all prepared by the French chef below deck.
Throughout the first couple of courses and stops, Steves tastes some of the finest ingredients and dishes that the region has to offer, including Époisses and Comté cheese, and escargot de Bourgogne. Decadent recipes made with buttery, wine-simmered figs and servings of restaurant worthy foie gras kept Steves salivating before plates of the regional classic, boeuf Bourguignon, followed. Of course, Steves also sipped generous pours of Burgundy wine.
A trip through Burgundy is any gourmand's dream
As Steves is shown gliding along Burgundy's waterways, he stops in Côte d'Or — the place where Burgundian vineyards are located. He dips into local markets to sample food first-hand and speak directly to farmers. Steves explains that for those wanting to mimic his experience and explore the landscape by boat, there are plenty of options ranging from full service experiences to DIY rentals. Boats can be found in larger vessels to accommodate crowds to smaller boats for more intimate exploration.
Though cruises like the one Steves experienced offer foodie stops, gourmands will also want to visit vineyards that date back to the Romans, and sip on glasses of Pouilly-Fumé and Chablis during a stop on land. In Dijon, the region's historic capital, Michelin-seekers have a fleet of recommended restaurants to choose from including 2-starred William Frachot, which serves elegant and refined modern French fare. There's also the International Cité of Gastronomy and Wine, which offers masterclasses, events, and wine tastings for the culinary-inclined to savor. If you're in search of Burgundian fromage heaven, head to the village of Époisses itself to taste the eponymous cheese, perhaps at the highly rated Délices du Terroir, a low-key place serving local foods. Regardless of the method of travel, Steves recommends that any visitor should strive to eat seasonally and aim to eat locally while exploring this stunning French destination.