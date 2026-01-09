The French Region Rick Steves Took An 'Unapologetically Hedonistic' Trip To

In the caption under a clip shared on Tiktok, writer Rick Steves describes French cuisine as "an adventure for your taste buds" and said that full course meals were akin to a "joyride for the senses." What better way to illustrate this comparison than gliding through France on a gourmet barge cruise through the canals of the Burgundy region — where home-cooked recipes are an art form, and dishes like coq au vin and œufs en meurette originated.

"More than any TV show we've ever produced, this episode is unapologetically hedonistic," began Steves in the introduction to the "Burgundy: Gourmet Barge Cruise" episode of his Youtube travel series, "Rick Steves' Europe." While floating along the Saône River and the Canal du Centre, Steves sampled local Burgundian cuisine as he took in the sights. Steves feasted on poached eggs set in toasted brioche with wild mushrooms and creamy cheese sauce followed by a plate of Burgundy chicken, served on a bed of pureed black-trumpet mushrooms, potato puree, and green beans — all prepared by the French chef below deck.

Throughout the first couple of courses and stops, Steves tastes some of the finest ingredients and dishes that the region has to offer, including Époisses and Comté cheese, and escargot de Bourgogne. Decadent recipes made with buttery, wine-simmered figs and servings of restaurant worthy foie gras kept Steves salivating before plates of the regional classic, boeuf Bourguignon, followed. Of course, Steves also sipped generous pours of Burgundy wine.