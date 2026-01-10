The Pennsylvania-Based Frozen Dessert Brand That Doesn't Get The Hype It Deserves

Ice cream lovers are faced with serious decisions in the frozen section. Alongside popular favorites, there are plenty of underrated ice cream brands that deserve attention. Pennsylvania-born Turkey Hill is just one example. What started in the Great Depression as a dairy business has endured. Whether tucked into homemade waffle cones or used to make banana splits, Turkey Hill warrants consideration. "I know there's not a lot of love for Turkey Hill, but this is my favorite ice cream," confessed one Redditor. The poster wasn't alone. The brand was first sold regionally but can now be found in major markets.

Originally, Turkey Hill made traditional flavors. Once advertisements helped catapult the business, options like Southern Pecan Pie and Egg Nog began gracing displays. Though such flavors were meant to be limited offerings, an enthusiastic reception meant that these specialties made year-round appearances. To this day, Turkey Hill is known for dozens of flavors, and taste testers have noted there wasn't a weak option in a sampling of more than 30 different treats. "I like this brand. It's affordable and has a good variety," wrote a fan on Reddit.

While some describe Turkey Hill as "elite," others note that this ice cream is actually defined as a "frozen dairy dessert." The distinction is printed on cartons, but nostalgia associated with the brand has captured a committed fan base regardless of whether it hits the threshold of 10 percent dairy milk fat required to be called ice cream.