This Old-Fashioned Fishy Condiment Used To Be A Staple On The Dining Table
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When we think of condiments, our minds may flash to the everyday staples we take for granted — mustard, mayo, and ketchup, or sweet toppings like jam and maple syrup. However, it wasn't that long ago that more unique selections filled our pantries and refrigerators, and covered our morning toasts — including the likes of Anchovette.
Anchovette is an old-school condiment is one that you don't see much anymore, though in the '50s and '60s, it was quite popular among folks living in South Africa, the U.K., and Australia. The first brand, Peck's, was created in 1891, but it took over half a century for it to make its way onto plates in South Africa. It was joined by South African fish paste brand Redro, which emerged in the 1930s.
Peck's anchovy-based paste originally became famous for its shelf stability and the fact that it would elevate a simple piece of buttered toast with its salty flavor. It has the consistency of a pâté and is packed with umami flavor. Folks still missing this condiment can purchase Peck's Anchovette on Amazon or try their hand at a copycat recipe.
Fishy flavor made spreadable
Although Peck's and Redro may not be as easy to find in the U.S. today, there are numerous ways to get your hands on similar-tasting cooking pastes. However, you may be able to find tubes of it in specialty stores, online, or in the international aisle of your grocery store. Once you've gotten your hands on it, you'll find that the anchovy paste has all the salt flavor that your dishes have been missing.
While it may not be practical to toss a few anchovy filets into a soup or a sauce, using the paste will ensure that the flavor distributes well into your recipe. Start by letting anchovy paste flavor your stock; it makes an excellent bouillon substitute and will amp up the umami of your base, which you can then use for gravy, soups, sauces, and more. From there, try adding it to mayo to give it a savory spin that's perfect for topping sandwiches with or dipping french fries into.