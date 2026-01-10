This Old-Fashioned Fishy Condiment Used To Be A Staple On The Dining Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When we think of condiments, our minds may flash to the everyday staples we take for granted — mustard, mayo, and ketchup, or sweet toppings like jam and maple syrup. However, it wasn't that long ago that more unique selections filled our pantries and refrigerators, and covered our morning toasts — including the likes of Anchovette.

Anchovette is an old-school condiment is one that you don't see much anymore, though in the '50s and '60s, it was quite popular among folks living in South Africa, the U.K., and Australia. The first brand, Peck's, was created in 1891, but it took over half a century for it to make its way onto plates in South Africa. It was joined by South African fish paste brand Redro, which emerged in the 1930s.

Peck's anchovy-based paste originally became famous for its shelf stability and the fact that it would elevate a simple piece of buttered toast with its salty flavor. It has the consistency of a pâté and is packed with umami flavor. Folks still missing this condiment can purchase Peck's Anchovette on Amazon or try their hand at a copycat recipe.