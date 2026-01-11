The Important Role Of Folate And Folic Acid In The Foods You Eat Daily

You might have heard that folic acid is an important supplement for pregnant women, but the truth is that this vitamin is essential for everyone regardless of age or gender. Folate is also known as vitamin B9, and is called folic acid in its synthesized form –- where it's used in supplements and fortified drinks and foods. Folate is essential for producing new cells in the body, including blood cells and brains cells, and for helping these cells to stay healthy.

In combination with vitamin B12, folate also helps nerves to function correctly. There is also some evidence to suggest that folate can help to treat depression and reduce the risk of some cancers. Although folate deficiency is rare, it can cause unpleasant symptoms including fatigue, confusion, mouth ulcers, memory loss, and shortness of breath.

Getting sufficient folate during pregnancy is crucial, as it helps to form DNA and grow the cells needed for the baby's spine and brain. A lack of folic acid in early pregnancy in particular can lead to birth defects including spina bifida. As well as paying attention to foods to eat during pregnancy, doctors advise taking folic acid supplements to reach 800 mg of folate per day. Adults not planning to get pregnant should aim for 400 mg of folate per day.