Skip The Flour – This Add-In Makes Broccoli Cheddar Soup Creamy And High-Protein

Two of the most common ingredients used to thicken homemade soups are flour and cornstarch. If you're making broccoli cheddar soup and don't have flour (or want to avoid a floury taste in your soup), there is a protein-rich alternative. Lima beans, also called butter beans, can thicken the soup broth while adding a subtle herby, buttery flavor and a helpful protein boost.

To use butter beans to thicken your soup, start with your favorite classic broccoli cheddar soup recipe. This recipe relies on a thick, rich, creamy broth that is achieved through a combination of milk, cheese, vegetable broth, and the starch from cooked potatoes. However, if you like a heartier soup, or if your broth ends up on the thin side, you may want to make it more robust. Instead of using flour and butter to create a roux that will thicken the broth, you're going to blend up some butter beans.

Start by removing about ½ cup of the soup broth from the pot, taking care not to get any pieces of broccoli. Next, rinse ½ can of protein-rich butter beans and add them, along with the soup broth, to a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture reaches a smooth, uniform consistency, then pour it back into the pot and stir thoroughly to combine. Your broth will now be thicker and richer, without the risk of altering the flavor of your soup with the addition of flour.