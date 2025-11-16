Skip The Flour – This Add-In Makes Broccoli Cheddar Soup Creamy And High-Protein
Two of the most common ingredients used to thicken homemade soups are flour and cornstarch. If you're making broccoli cheddar soup and don't have flour (or want to avoid a floury taste in your soup), there is a protein-rich alternative. Lima beans, also called butter beans, can thicken the soup broth while adding a subtle herby, buttery flavor and a helpful protein boost.
To use butter beans to thicken your soup, start with your favorite classic broccoli cheddar soup recipe. This recipe relies on a thick, rich, creamy broth that is achieved through a combination of milk, cheese, vegetable broth, and the starch from cooked potatoes. However, if you like a heartier soup, or if your broth ends up on the thin side, you may want to make it more robust. Instead of using flour and butter to create a roux that will thicken the broth, you're going to blend up some butter beans.
Start by removing about ½ cup of the soup broth from the pot, taking care not to get any pieces of broccoli. Next, rinse ½ can of protein-rich butter beans and add them, along with the soup broth, to a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture reaches a smooth, uniform consistency, then pour it back into the pot and stir thoroughly to combine. Your broth will now be thicker and richer, without the risk of altering the flavor of your soup with the addition of flour.
Benefits of using butter beans to thicken soup
Cooked lima beans have a mild flavor that won't significantly alter the overall profile of your soup. They are rich in protein and fiber, as well as other vitamins and nutrients like iron. When you use flour or cornstarch to thicken your soup, you're not adding anything healthy to the meal. Alternatively, blending up some lima beans creates a quick puree that is key to thickening up your cheddar broccoli soup while also turning it into a more heart-healthy meal that will help you feel full longer.
Because lima beans contain starch, they work along with the potatoes in your soup to thicken your soup naturally. When cooked and blended, they have a creamy consistency with a slightly herby, buttery taste that complements the flavor of the broccoli in the soup. Plus, you have a lot more control over how thick your soup becomes. When you thicken your meal with cornstarch or flour, it's hard to tell by looking at the slurry how much it will affect the consistency of your broth. When you use a butter bean puree, you can slowly add as much or as little as needed until the soup reaches the desired texture.