The Simple Way To Thicken Soup That Requires No Extra Ingredients
Whether it's a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup in winter or a light vegetable consommé in the summer, there's a soup for every season and every occasion. But sometimes, you might find that your soup is a bit too runny and lacks the thickness that makes it feel substantial. Fortunately, there's a simple solution that doesn't require adding anything extra to your pot. By blending a portion of the soup's existing ingredients, you can achieve a thicker, more robust consistency without needing additional thickening agents like flour or cornstarch.
The process is straightforward. Once your soup is cooked, assess its consistency. If it's too thin, scoop out some of the solids — like vegetables or potatoes — and transfer them to a blender. The amount you blend depends on how thick you'd like your soup to be. For a noticeable thickening effect, try blending about a third of the solids.
If you prefer a chunky soup, you can blend less thoroughly, but if you like a smooth texture, blend until the mixture is completely pureed. Next, pour the blended mixture back into the soup pot and stir it in. You'll see the soup immediately start to thicken. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't change the flavor profile; it just adds body and depth.
Best soups and ingredients for the blending method
Thickening your soups by blending the ingredients works particularly well with soups that contain starchy ingredients. For example, if your soup includes potatoes, pasta, rice, or beans, then blending these ingredients will instantly turn it from watery to a creamy, hearty bowl of deliciousness. Starch is a natural thickening agent and blending the ingredients helps activate it further. Blending also works nicely for vegetable-based soups: think carrots, celery, or onions. Even better, starchy vegetables like squash, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins are great for thickening.
A key tip when using this method is to ensure the ingredients you blend aren't too fibrous. For example, if there's meat, chicken, or seafood in your soup, you may want to avoid blending them as you could end up with a gritty or stringy texture. But if you must blend them, use a sturdy blender to thoroughly grind the fibers into a smooth texture. Another tip while blending is to ensure the soup isn't too hot when you blend it. Blending hot liquids can create pressure, causing the blender lid to pop off or the soup to spray everywhere. Let the soup cool slightly before blending, or use an immersion blender directly in the pot.