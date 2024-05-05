The Simple Way To Thicken Soup That Requires No Extra Ingredients

Whether it's a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup in winter or a light vegetable consommé in the summer, there's a soup for every season and every occasion. But sometimes, you might find that your soup is a bit too runny and lacks the thickness that makes it feel substantial. Fortunately, there's a simple solution that doesn't require adding anything extra to your pot. By blending a portion of the soup's existing ingredients, you can achieve a thicker, more robust consistency without needing additional thickening agents like flour or cornstarch.

The process is straightforward. Once your soup is cooked, assess its consistency. If it's too thin, scoop out some of the solids — like vegetables or potatoes — and transfer them to a blender. The amount you blend depends on how thick you'd like your soup to be. For a noticeable thickening effect, try blending about a third of the solids.

If you prefer a chunky soup, you can blend less thoroughly, but if you like a smooth texture, blend until the mixture is completely pureed. Next, pour the blended mixture back into the soup pot and stir it in. You'll see the soup immediately start to thicken. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't change the flavor profile; it just adds body and depth.