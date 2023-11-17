A Quick Puree Is Key To Thickening Up Your Broccoli Cheddar Soup

If you're craving broccoli cheddar soup, you likely want a bowl of something warm and comforting. While thin, brothy soups can be delicious options on cold days, nothing hits the spot like a thick, creamy bowl of broccoli cheddar. You'll already get plenty of creaminess in a classic version of this dish as recipes are typically packed full of milk and melting cheese, but to make your soup into an even heartier meal, try pureeing a portion of it.

Broccoli cheddar isn't the only type of soup to benefit from a little puree — this is a common method used to thicken up dishes with starchy elements, such as potato or bean-based soups. While broccoli isn't full of starch, many versions of this soup incorporate diced potatoes, so you'll get all the benefits of these pureed spuds along with the creaminess from the blended cream and grated cheese. But, what broccoli does have is cellulose, which breaks down into small fibers in the blender, which add to the heartier consistency. By processing only part of your soup, you're not entirely destroying the integrity of the dish. So, if you want spoonfuls with chunks of veggies, you can still get them amidst a decidedly thicker base.