The Best Way To Elevate Creamy Potato Soup To New Heights

Before you begin adding leeks to your soup, you need to address the bit of prep necessary. Like other onions, Leeks are bulbs that grow underground, allowing plenty of dirt and soil to find its way into the rings. To give them a proper clean, you can either split them down the middle and thoroughly rinse out the sand with a faucet, or you can soak and swish cut leeks in a large bowl of water, scooping them out with a sieve afterward. You'll want to use the pale green and white parts for the soup, as the dark green part will be too tough and fibrous.

Once clean, you can use your leeks much the same way you would use onions in any other soup, sautéing them in butter or oil until tender. You can leave them as chopped fragments or puree them with an immersion blender, alongside the potatoes. An average bowl of potato soup can feature anywhere from two to four leeks, with each leek addition upping the allium flavor. No matter how many you choose to add, incorporating leeks will add much-desired oomph to your plain potato dish.