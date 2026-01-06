How To Swap Liquor For Sake To Craft Incredible Low-ABV Cocktails
There's no denying that sake isn't just for sushi anymore. Not only will it pair with many other dinner dishes, but you can also use it as a liquor swap for low-alcohol by volume (ABV) cocktails. For the best way to make the swap, we spoke with Jenifer Van Nortwick, Director of Trade Marketing for Sake ONO. "When I'm creating a lower-alcohol cocktail," says Van Nortwick, "I prefer using sake as the base spirit rather than as a modifier. Additionally, she notes that she prefers to "use sake in place of higher-proof spirits like gin, vodka, tequila, or rum."
However, it isn't a simple spirit swap. Sake is not only less alcoholic than hard liquor, but it can also have a lighter taste. "When I'm swapping in sake, I usually increase the ratio by about a quarter," she adds. "For example, if a cocktail calls for 2 ounces of vodka, I'll use 2.5 ounces of sake instead." According to Van Nortwick, upping the proportion of sake will "maintain the body of the cocktail while allowing the sake's characteristics to really shine." Furthermore, she adjusts other mixers, reducing their proportions so as not to overwhelm the subtle flavors of the sake.
If you're looking for a jumping off point in your sake spirit swap, Van Nortwick has some ideas. "Sake can most easily replace spirits like gin or vodka," she explains, "while swapping it in for tequila or rum can take more trial and error." Before you start, consider our list of the best types of sake for beginners to try in your next low-ABV cocktail.
More tips for low ABV sake cocktails
There are numerous varieties of sake, as well as countless different top-rated sake brands to choose from. "Much like bourbon, where flavor varies widely based on production methods and water source, sake also shows vast differences from one producer to another," Van Nortwick explains. When crafting a cocktail with the sake swap, she advises you to "[focus] on flavor profile, texture, and aromatic character rather than category alone." Different types of sake have different flavor profiles that may be more appropriate for certain spirit swaps.
For example, Van Nortwick recommends Junmai Daiginjo as a swap for gin and vodka. But other types of Junmai sake offer a much more umami-rich flavor that might be a good replacement for more robust spirits like whiskey or mezcal. "The best substitution ultimately depends on the individual brand and its production choices rather than the category name," she says, stressing that there is no "right" answer.
If you're feeling overwhelmed and looking for some starter cocktail recipe swaps for sake, Van Nortwick adds that her "favorites are swaps for a traditional martini, an espresso martini, and a spritz." In fact, we have a few cocktail recipes that already contain sake, like this cold brew white Russian that replaces vodka with sake and makes enough for a crowd. Try replacing vodka with sake in this espresso martini recipe. Of course, you can always try the best sake cocktail sans tequila to make sake the star of the show.