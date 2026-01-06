How To Swap Liquor For Sake To Craft Incredible Low-ABV Cocktails

There's no denying that sake isn't just for sushi anymore. Not only will it pair with many other dinner dishes, but you can also use it as a liquor swap for low-alcohol by volume (ABV) cocktails. For the best way to make the swap, we spoke with Jenifer Van Nortwick, Director of Trade Marketing for Sake ONO. "When I'm creating a lower-alcohol cocktail," says Van Nortwick, "I prefer using sake as the base spirit rather than as a modifier. Additionally, she notes that she prefers to "use sake in place of higher-proof spirits like gin, vodka, tequila, or rum."

However, it isn't a simple spirit swap. Sake is not only less alcoholic than hard liquor, but it can also have a lighter taste. "When I'm swapping in sake, I usually increase the ratio by about a quarter," she adds. "For example, if a cocktail calls for 2 ounces of vodka, I'll use 2.5 ounces of sake instead." According to Van Nortwick, upping the proportion of sake will "maintain the body of the cocktail while allowing the sake's characteristics to really shine." Furthermore, she adjusts other mixers, reducing their proportions so as not to overwhelm the subtle flavors of the sake.

If you're looking for a jumping off point in your sake spirit swap, Van Nortwick has some ideas. "Sake can most easily replace spirits like gin or vodka," she explains, "while swapping it in for tequila or rum can take more trial and error." Before you start, consider our list of the best types of sake for beginners to try in your next low-ABV cocktail.