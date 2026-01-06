Too Much Liquid Smoke On Your Ribs? Here's How To Fix It

Did you add a little too much liquid smoke to your ribs and are now worried that the smokiness will be too overpowering? Honestly, that's an easy mistake to make, especially for beginners. It's easy to assume that a few drops can't possibly be enough for pounds of meat, but that's where you'd be wrong. Liquid smoke is quite potent as it's made from real smoke. Use too much of it — like teaspoons instead of drops — and your meat will taste a bit bitter and overly smoky. Now, if this was you, fret not, because there's a quick fix that should help.

According to Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef who taught us the right way to use liquid smoke on a steak, the fix is to add balance back to the ribs. The best way to do this? Incorporate acidity into your meat. As Correa suggests, "Lemon juice, vinegar, or even a splash of bourbon can cut the overpowering smokiness." So, how exactly does this work? Acidity helps temper and offset other flavors and cut through richness with brighter notes. Smokiness is quite rich, so acidity can bring balance, lowering that richness. Aside from lemon juice and vinegar, one can try using tomato paste, wine, bourbon, or other citrus juices like lime and orange.