Too Much Liquid Smoke On Your Ribs? Here's How To Fix It
Did you add a little too much liquid smoke to your ribs and are now worried that the smokiness will be too overpowering? Honestly, that's an easy mistake to make, especially for beginners. It's easy to assume that a few drops can't possibly be enough for pounds of meat, but that's where you'd be wrong. Liquid smoke is quite potent as it's made from real smoke. Use too much of it — like teaspoons instead of drops — and your meat will taste a bit bitter and overly smoky. Now, if this was you, fret not, because there's a quick fix that should help.
According to Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef who taught us the right way to use liquid smoke on a steak, the fix is to add balance back to the ribs. The best way to do this? Incorporate acidity into your meat. As Correa suggests, "Lemon juice, vinegar, or even a splash of bourbon can cut the overpowering smokiness." So, how exactly does this work? Acidity helps temper and offset other flavors and cut through richness with brighter notes. Smokiness is quite rich, so acidity can bring balance, lowering that richness. Aside from lemon juice and vinegar, one can try using tomato paste, wine, bourbon, or other citrus juices like lime and orange.
Less is more with liquid smoke when making ribs
Additionally, Correa also states that next time you should consider diluting or adding other flavors to your liquid smoke first before using it on your ribs. Choose acidic ingredients to balance out the smokiness. Of course, sometimes it's too late to dilute the liquid smoke. When that's the case, try pairing your cooked ribs with acidic sauces. In the past, we've uncovered the 10 best BBQ sauces for pork. Choose one from this list made with more acidic or tangy ingredients, like those made with touches of fruit. For adult diners, pair the ribs with wine or another acidic drink, which can help cleanse the palate and potentially soften the overpowering flavor of the smoky meats.
Finally, over on Reddit, commenters had other ideas on how to fix ribs once you've added too much liquid smoke. Ideally, they felt it's best to rinse the ribs and start all over from the top. "If it's really overpowering, I'd rinse the ribs, add some additional ketchup/mustard, brown sugar, and glaze, and run under the broiler," one commenter suggests. So, the next time you use liquid smoke, remember that less is more — and, if you're still a little heavy-handed, note that not all is lost. A little acidity can go a long way.