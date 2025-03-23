The Right Way To Use Liquid Smoke On A Steak (And Make Your Own!) According To An Expert

Liquid smoke is an effortless way to impart a smoky essence to many dishes, including the steak that's about to hit your grill tonight. The issue is that if you use too much liquid smoke (which is made from condensed smoke from burning wood), that steak will go from flavorfully smoky to quite nasty. That is why it's essential to know how much liquid smoke to use and when exactly to add it. To find out the answer to those culinary conundrums, we spoke to Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef.

"Use sparingly!" Correa warns. "A few drops mixed into a marinade or brushed on before grilling adds depth without overpowering the meat. Less is more." For reference, it takes just a dash of liquid smoke in a steak marinade for every two large rib-eye steaks. To make a tenderizing steak marinade for up to four servings with a little more smoky flavor, don't use more than a quarter cup.

It's probably easiest (and quickest) to grab a bottle of liquid smoke for steaks — you should always have a bottle in your pantry — but there is another option. According to Correa, you can "capture real smoke by cooling and condensing it." How does one do this? "A simple way is using a smoking chamber with a drip pan to collect the residue," Correa reveals.