The Right Way To Use Liquid Smoke On A Steak (And Make Your Own!) According To An Expert
Liquid smoke is an effortless way to impart a smoky essence to many dishes, including the steak that's about to hit your grill tonight. The issue is that if you use too much liquid smoke (which is made from condensed smoke from burning wood), that steak will go from flavorfully smoky to quite nasty. That is why it's essential to know how much liquid smoke to use and when exactly to add it. To find out the answer to those culinary conundrums, we spoke to Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef.
"Use sparingly!" Correa warns. "A few drops mixed into a marinade or brushed on before grilling adds depth without overpowering the meat. Less is more." For reference, it takes just a dash of liquid smoke in a steak marinade for every two large rib-eye steaks. To make a tenderizing steak marinade for up to four servings with a little more smoky flavor, don't use more than a quarter cup.
It's probably easiest (and quickest) to grab a bottle of liquid smoke for steaks — you should always have a bottle in your pantry — but there is another option. According to Correa, you can "capture real smoke by cooling and condensing it." How does one do this? "A simple way is using a smoking chamber with a drip pan to collect the residue," Correa reveals.
A major mistake to avoid when adding liquid smoke (and how to fix it)
If you haven't guessed already, there is one major mistake that you can make when adding liquid smoke to your steak, or any other dish really. "Overuse! Too much can make the meat taste artificial and bitter," says Silvio Correa. "Always dilute it and blend with other flavors." To do so, consider mixing other ingredients in with the liquid smoke to offset the flavor, such as Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, hot sauce, Dijon mustard, or even liquid aminos. And don't forget about black pepper, salt, and other spices like garlic powder.
Luckily, not all hope is completely lost if a little too much liquid smoke makes its way into your marinade. The key is to taste it first, because once the steaks are cooked, it's too late. "Balance it out with acidity," Correa advises. "Lemon juice, vinegar, or even a splash of bourbon can cut the overpowering smokiness." Depending on what flavor profile you're aiming for, lime juice, tomato paste, ground coffee, and even wine can help offset the overused liquid smoke. And since a little of the smoky ingredient goes a long way, here are some creative uses for liquid smoke, including a delicious guacamole upgrade.