This One Frozen French Bread Pizza Is A Total Miss

We aren't alone in our criticisms. Reviews on the brand's official website disparage, "Piece of garbage. There was relatively no cheese and too much tomato sauce," and "Unenjoyable [...] I love lean cuisines but seriously dawg this was nasty." Kroger shoppers agree, writing, "Cardboard with sauce. It's definitely edible. The bread is like eating thick cardboard. The sauce and cheese is ok. Would not recommend."

At least the price point delivers. A 5.25-ounce package of Lean Cuisine pepperoni French bread pizza costs $3.79 at Target, and is currently on sale for $2.49 at Kroger. Although, a 12.75-ounce, two-pack of Stouffer's deluxe French bread pizza (the frozen offering that ranked first-place in our roundup for its fully-loaded toppings bounty) runs for an even more affordable $4.50 at Dollar General – $2.25 per pizza, which are each over an ounce larger than Lean Cuisine's dismal contender.

Ultimately, the reality is that this is a diet frozen pizza. Amazon customer reviews offer an apologetic perspective with subsequently lowered standards: "Not as good as some of the non-diet brands but it fixes the craving for pizza." A Reddit thread notes that Lean Cuisine frozen pizzas perform significantly better in the oven or air fryer than the microwave. Another post chimes in, "These are fine. They taste like pizza. But not great pizza. I will continue to buy them. 7/10." Overall, Lean Cuisine's pepperoni French bread pizza clocks in somewhere between "mid" and "disappointing."