The Absolute Best Frozen French Bread Pizza Is Loaded With Toppings
When a pizza craving hits, but you aren't hungry enough to house a small pie by yourself, nothing gets the job done like a frozen French bread pizza. These single-serving pizzas deliver all the saucy, cheesy, meaty elements pizza fans expect — that is, when they're made well. Some offerings are bad enough to put foodies off of pizza for, like, a while. Luckily, in Tasting Table's ranking of eight frozen French bread pizza brands, Stouffer's French bread deluxe pizza left the competition in the dust (or, should we say, in the freezer aisle). We're slammin' that Stouffer's box into our grocery carts, where it belongs.
Stouffer's French bread pizza is hearty and balanced, which couldn't be said about several of the other offerings we taste-tested. No weird scabby cheese for us, please. To conduct our ranking, we judged based on the criteria of a texturally pleasing baguette base, bubbly, gooey cheese, detectable tomato sauce, and enough toppings to cover most of the bites. Stouffer's was one of the only offerings we tried that ticked off every box.
As we mentioned in our review, Stouffer's deluxe French bread pizza is "deluxe" indeed, "served up with a mountain of toppings [100% real mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green and red bell peppers], and each one of them is tasty, complementing the doughy yet crisp French bread baguette underneath." Working together in tandem, all these elements created a harmonious symphony that didn't seem like it came from the freezer.
Stouffer's French bread deluxe pizza sets the standard for frozen pizza
We judged offerings from popular frozen pizza brands like Red Baron. But, when it comes to French bread pizza specifically, it's frozen entrée giant Stouffer's that dominates the game. Customer reviews from Stouffer's official website agree, writing, "Wonderful combo! Who came up with this amazing flavor texture combination. I must have more," and "These are very tasty and really good to have on hand." Others praise Stouffer's for making solidly reliable freezer staples: "Delicious pizza that has been consistently delicious for decades. I will continue to purchase it for the high quality pizza, and quick lunch or snack." It's ready-to-eat in less than 13 minutes, and can be heated in the oven, microwave, or air fryer for extra crispness.
Elsewhere online, a Reddit thread dedicated to Stouffer's French bread deluxe pizza calls the offering "God-tier drunk food. Crunchy, cheesy, tons of toppings." The comments section enthusiastically echoes, "[I]t is the ONLY frozen dinner brand in which I am never disappointed." The price is right, too. At a Dollar General in Ohio, a 12.75-ounce two-pack of Stouffer's French bread deluxe pizzas currently runs for $4.50. At a Kroger in Ohio, the same box costs $3.99 — and, apparently, Kroger customers are all about it, giving an impressive product rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. When winter weather hits (or you simply plan to be cozy for the weekend), feel free to stock up on a few boxes.