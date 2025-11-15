The Absolute Best Frozen French Bread Pizza Is Loaded With Toppings

When a pizza craving hits, but you aren't hungry enough to house a small pie by yourself, nothing gets the job done like a frozen French bread pizza. These single-serving pizzas deliver all the saucy, cheesy, meaty elements pizza fans expect — that is, when they're made well. Some offerings are bad enough to put foodies off of pizza for, like, a while. Luckily, in Tasting Table's ranking of eight frozen French bread pizza brands, Stouffer's French bread deluxe pizza left the competition in the dust (or, should we say, in the freezer aisle). We're slammin' that Stouffer's box into our grocery carts, where it belongs.

Stouffer's French bread pizza is hearty and balanced, which couldn't be said about several of the other offerings we taste-tested. No weird scabby cheese for us, please. To conduct our ranking, we judged based on the criteria of a texturally pleasing baguette base, bubbly, gooey cheese, detectable tomato sauce, and enough toppings to cover most of the bites. Stouffer's was one of the only offerings we tried that ticked off every box.

As we mentioned in our review, Stouffer's deluxe French bread pizza is "deluxe" indeed, "served up with a mountain of toppings [100% real mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green and red bell peppers], and each one of them is tasty, complementing the doughy yet crisp French bread baguette underneath." Working together in tandem, all these elements created a harmonious symphony that didn't seem like it came from the freezer.