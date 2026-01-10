This Cheesy Bob Evans Store-Bought Side Dish Is A Total Skip In Our Mind

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bob Evans is a beloved All-American chain restaurant with hundreds of locations across the Midwest and eastern United States. Like other successful chains, Bob Evans also sells many of its most popular menu items in frozen form, making it easier for customers to get their fix from home. And you'll find all the fan favorite comfort food side dishes from Bob Evans in the frozen section of the grocery store too. Tasting Table sampled several to figure out which Bob Evans side dishes are worth buying and which side dishes are best skipped. And, according to our taste test, Bob Evans' store-bought mac and cheese is better left behind.

The mac and cheese comes in a large microwavable tub that'll feed up to three people, so it's a convenient side for the whole family. And while Bob Evans uses whole ingredients with no preservatives, the sauce sure didn't taste like it. Upon visual inspection, the elbow noodles coated in creamy, gooey cheese sauce looked promising. They weren't too overcooked for a premade frozen product, and the sauce maintained its thickness, which was impressive.

However, the flavor of the cheese was far too artificial for our liking. Its orange hue was reminiscent of cheddar, but it tasted more like Cheez Whiz. The ultra-processed flavor was especially hard to ignore considering cheese is the focal point of this comforting side dish. In hindsight, even the sticky, gluey texture of the cheese sauce pointed to artificiality.