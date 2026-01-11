10 DoorDash Tips You Should Know Before The Next Time You Order

When you're feeling too lazy to cook (and you don't want to take advantage of some of our favorite lazy meals), you only have a few options to get dinner on the table. You can always go out to eat, but what if you want to stay in the comfort of your own home? Alternatively, you could have a sad, single-ingredient dinner, like a bowl of popcorn, that won't leave you feeling full for very long. Or you could use a restaurant delivery service like DoorDash. This option brings basically whatever meal you want directly to your door, so you can sit back and wait for your food to arrive.

But if we're being honest, using DoorDash can come with serious drawbacks, from outrageous fees to long wait times. That's why we've compiled this list of the best DoorDash tips you should keep in mind the next time you order. By following these tips, you'll likely have a better meal delivery experience (and may make your delivery driver's life a bit easier in the process).