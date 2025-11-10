The Foods That SNAP Benefits Actually Don't Cover

According to a 2024 study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), close to 42 million Americans utilized the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for access to nutrition aid. Households must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the program, but the main goal of SNAP is to provide low-income individuals with enough money for groceries "essential to health and well-being." This doesn't mean every item at the grocery store is covered with SNAP, and the restrictions are ever-changing, but all in all, the SNAP program has helped curb the alarming rise in food insecurity that has more Americans skipping meals.

SNAP benefits cannot be used for the purchase of non-food items, such as pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products, household supplies, hygiene items, and cosmetics, according to the USDA. Hot foods, live animals ("except shellfish, fish removed from water, and animals slaughtered prior to pick-up from the store"), and items containing controlled substances like cannabis/marijuana or CBD are also ineligible under SNAP. Vitamins, medicines, and supplements fall outside of the coverage zone, along with cigarettes, tobacco products, beer, liquor, and wine (yes, even the absolute best wine from Aldi).