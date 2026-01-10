Don't Throw Out Leftover Alfredo Sauce, Turn It Into This Dip Instead

Alfredo sauce is a rich, creamy, and perfectly simple pasta sauce favorite. Our easy Alfredo sauce recipe is a traditional blend of cream, butter, garlic powder, and loads of parmesan cheese. While the velvety sauce typically clings to pasta, it could be your secret weapon for making your next queso dip. Its creamy consistency is already thick and decadent enough to be a dip, and its buttery and cheesy profile is essentially an Italianized version of the Tex-Mex favorite.

Queso is a dip with an ingredient list adjacent to Alfredo sauce; we argue that you can make it with three ingredients. You just need white American cheese, milk, and poblano peppers. Alfredo sauce is a blend of cheese and dairy, but the addition of butter will just make your queso dip that much more mouthwatering. Of course, you will need a few extra ingredients to transform the flavor profile from Italian to Southwestern.

To make queso out of leftover Alfredo sauce, you'll need to add a quarter cup of cheddar and a quarter cup of Monterrey Jack cheese to 5 ounces of Alfredo sauce in a pan over medium heat until melted. The combination of sharp, spicy, and nutty cheeses makes for a flavorful queso. For Southwestern flair, you can also add in half a cup of pico de gallo or half a can of Ro-Tel. A spice blend of cumin, chili powder, and onion powder or even a packet of taco seasoning would also do the trick.