When prepared well, a classic banana pudding can be a beautiful and tasty dessert to serve to family or guests. While this kind of treat doesn't require any special culinary expertise to put together, those unfamiliar with layering techniques may find that their dishes are topped with browning bananas. The easiest way to avoid that unsightly and unappealing presentation is to layer the banana within the pudding rather than place slices on top.

Once bananas are exposed to oxygen, the fruit begins its gradual descent toward a visually deteriorated state. Neglected banana slices can turn brown, dismal, and disappointing before dessert is served. Sure, these oxidized pieces can be eaten safely, but brown fruit will not end up on anyone's Instagram story in an appreciative post. Layering banana slices directly into the middle of glass parfait dishes will protect the fruit from unnecessary exposure to air and so will circumnavigate the inevitable oxidative distress known as enzymic browning. Additionally, coating all slivers of fruit in citrus juice before placing in the parfait will slow down this browning process. Any citrus fruit will work for this purpose.