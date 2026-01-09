Make Homemade Tomato Soup Look Restaurant-Worthy With One Finishing Step
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It only takes three ingredients to whip up a batch of cozy, comforting tomato soup. But why stop there? Admittedly, part of tomato soup's beauty (whether homemade or store-bought) is its simplicity. That's why, here at Tasting Table, our go-to tip for the best tomato soup doesn't try to reinvent the wheel. It's as simple as it is impactful: Hit each bowlful with a drizzle or dollop right before serving. A drizzle or dollop of what, exactly? Dealer's choice.
The eye touches a meal before the mouth, and a finishing drizzle immediately creates an aesthetically impressive plating (pop of color, touch of panache). Beyond that "je ne sais quoi" factor, a lovin' drizzle is also a gourmet finisher, a quick one-step way to incorporate a dimensional touch of flavor to a stripped-down soup. To do it, simply scoop your tomato soup into serving bowls as normal, then gently spoon or drizzle a topping of your choice across the soup's surface. Aim for a neat, tidy presentation — think uniform zigzags, concentric circles, or a centered mound.
To really drive the refined-intrigue factor home, introduce a textural component. Other toppings like crunchy garlic croutons, roasted pepitas, a handful of grated parmesan, or a half-submerged slice of toasted baguette can go a long way in taking classic tomato soup to the next level. Some seasonings also serve double duty in both the flavor and texture departments, like red chili flakes or smoked Maldon sea salt.
Garnish each bowlful with a flavor-packed drizzle (or dollop)
Which topping ingredient to select is up to your unique taste preference. Our roasted tomato soup recipe, for instance, gets finished with a drizzle of heavy cream and a few fresh basil leaves, lending a luscious, silky body and a visual pop of white-on-red contrast. Slam some cracked black pepper on top, and you're on your way. Or, if you opt for a drizzle of hot honey, the soup will take on a complex profile of sweet-spiciness with the natural vibrant acidity from the tomato. Got a prized bottle of high-quality olive oil on hand? Whip it out here and drizzle away. Other complementary options could include savory pesto, balsamic vinegar, tangy crème fraîche, Greek yogurt, sour cream, pungent horseradish, umami-bomb anchovy oil, and more. For plant-based eaters, we recommend our vegan roasted tomato soup recipe, topped with a drizzle of rich, nutty cashew cream or a spoonful of crunchy chili crisp (or both!).
This complete tomato soup can perform as a standalone dish with cast iron fig cornbread or honey sage skillet cornbread. Or, to complete the meal, pair it with a similarly simple yet elevated smoked Gouda grilled cheese sandwich with blackberry jam, or this roasted eggplant and lentil salad with arugula.