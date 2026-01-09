Make Homemade Tomato Soup Look Restaurant-Worthy With One Finishing Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It only takes three ingredients to whip up a batch of cozy, comforting tomato soup. But why stop there? Admittedly, part of tomato soup's beauty (whether homemade or store-bought) is its simplicity. That's why, here at Tasting Table, our go-to tip for the best tomato soup doesn't try to reinvent the wheel. It's as simple as it is impactful: Hit each bowlful with a drizzle or dollop right before serving. A drizzle or dollop of what, exactly? Dealer's choice.

The eye touches a meal before the mouth, and a finishing drizzle immediately creates an aesthetically impressive plating (pop of color, touch of panache). Beyond that "je ne sais quoi" factor, a lovin' drizzle is also a gourmet finisher, a quick one-step way to incorporate a dimensional touch of flavor to a stripped-down soup. To do it, simply scoop your tomato soup into serving bowls as normal, then gently spoon or drizzle a topping of your choice across the soup's surface. Aim for a neat, tidy presentation — think uniform zigzags, concentric circles, or a centered mound.

To really drive the refined-intrigue factor home, introduce a textural component. Other toppings like crunchy garlic croutons, roasted pepitas, a handful of grated parmesan, or a half-submerged slice of toasted baguette can go a long way in taking classic tomato soup to the next level. Some seasonings also serve double duty in both the flavor and texture departments, like red chili flakes or smoked Maldon sea salt.