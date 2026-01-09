The Biggest Fast Food Chain In Every US State

The U.S. isn't short on fast food chains. In fact, according to data from IBIS World, the country is home to more than 212,800 fast food businesses. It's an astronomical amount, but it tracks with consumer habits. According to further data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average, around 32 percent of American adults eat fast food on any given day.

Needless to say, we all have preferences, but the fast food chain you're most likely to visit depends not just on your individual tastes, but also where you live. Some fast food chains simply have a much bigger presence in some states than others. Despite the many chains out there, just four dominate the market in terms of overall footprint. When we talk about the biggest chains, we're focusing on number of locations, specifically.

The list is based on the most recent data we could find from resources like ScrapeHero, a data extraction service that specializes in web scraping and web crawling, and Stacker, a content distribution and data-driven media platform. Honestly, we think you'll be surprised to learn that none of the fast food chains below start with Mc. In fact, of the four chains on the list, none of them are burgers.: Pizza, sandwiches, coffee, and doughnuts.