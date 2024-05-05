The Convenience Store Pizza Brand With More Locations Than Domino's

Maybe you have a booklet of Pizza Hut coupons stuck to your fridge with a gas station magnet. Maybe you have the Domino's app downloaded on your phone. The first name that comes to mind when you think "pizza night" might not be Hunt Brothers, but that hasn't stopped the chain from dominating the contemporary market while you weren't looking.

Domino's (which just released a controversial "tipping" promotion) may be the largest quick-service pizza company in the world. But, as of February 1, 2024, the biggest pizza chain in the U.S. is Hunt Brothers, toting a formidable domestic presence with 9,703 locations, compared to 6,902 Domino's and 6,805 Pizza Huts, according to data analytics company ScrapeHero.

Hunt Brothers might not be the best pizza place in the U.S., per se, but it's certainly the most multitudinous, and wicked affordable. The chain has made a name for itself with a dominating presence in convenience stores and gas stations rather than standalone brick-and-mortar restaurants. Call it the model of a successful co-op. Hunt Brothers Pizza shares a roof with other businesses, self-perpetuating the communal foot traffic with open arms and neighborly proximity.

The numbers speak for themselves. When fans spot that red and green logo on a roadside billboard, they're slamming off that exit ramp and whipping into the Hunt Brothers. "Sorry" to the Waffle House under the overpass (even though you somehow always have better-tasting waffles than the ones we can make at home).