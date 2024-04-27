Domino's Customers Who Tip Delivery Drivers Will Get 'Tipped' In Return

An internet search of "capitalist hellscape memes" yields 680,000 results. The r/LateStageCapitalism subreddit has nearly 1 million members. Now, it's gotten to the point where businesses would rather incentivize customers to tip service workers than just pay their workers more money.

Domino's is rolling out the new "You Tip, We Tip" promotion. Starting April 29, customers who tip their delivery drivers $3 or more when placing an online order will receive a $3 credit to use toward their next order, according to a press release. The coupon will expire the following week. "[T]hese days, everywhere you go, there's a tip screen. The pressure to tip is real, even when no extra service is provided," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president and chief brand officer, in the press release. "So, we decided to flip the script and show our appreciation by tipping customers back."

Domino's tried a similar promotion in late 2022 through mid-2023, "tipping" customers for choosing carryout over delivery with a $3 credit toward their next order. The earlier deal was thought to have been an attempt to offset the impact of the labor shortage by having guests pick up orders — or to bypass the often egregious fees from third-party delivery apps, which weigh on both customers and the businesses from which they order. In late February, Grubhub faced a class action lawsuit from Los Angeles County for its wicked high fees, which never seem to pop up until the end like an appetite-ruining surprise.