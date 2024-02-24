Grubhub Sued By LA County For Alleged 'Bait-And-Switch' With Fees

Have you ever hopped on Grubhub for a $15 bowl of pho, only to find the total cost at checkout is suddenly closer to $30? You aren't alone — and now, the Los Angeles County Counsel's office is taking a stand and holding Grubhub accountable. L.A. County has sued Grubhub on behalf of the people of the State of California for running a "bait-and-switch" that violated a law against false advertising. Per the lawsuit, a Grubhub webpage displayed a banner for free online ordering from Los Angeles restaurants. However, seeing a huge pile of fees at the end might suggest otherwise. As the Office of the County Counsel notes, "In some cases, the costs of the fees exceed the cost of the food item ordered."

"Multiple aspects of Grubhub's business — and every transaction for food delivery — are suffused with deception," says the lawsuit, via the Los Angeles Times. A Grubhub spokesperson told the news outlet that the company is "disappointed they have moved forward with this lawsuit because our practices have always complied with applicable law, and in any event, many of the allegations are incorrect or have been discontinued." Grubhub also stated that it's doing away with the allegedly misleading language. In recent years, the company has faced and ultimately lost similar lawsuits in Chicago (2021, paying $10 million in an out-of-court settlement) and Washington D.C. (2022, paying $3.5 million in settlement fees and $800,000 in civil penalties).