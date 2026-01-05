The Common Kitchen Tool That Unexpectedly Makes For A Perfect Kiwi Peeler

Kiwis are sweet, juicy, and instantly transport you to a tropical location with every bite. They're also a good source of fiber, are jam-packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and even have anti-inflammatory properties. But their peels tend to keep many of us from reaching for them all that often at the market. Sure, they're cute with their brown fuzz, but how do you actually peel them effectively and quickly enough that it's just as easy as eating any other fruit? The answer lies in a kitchen tool you might not expect: The balloon whisk.

Of all the different types of whisks, this one works because it's got criss-crossing wires sturdy enough to dig into the fruit. It's also the most common whisk, so it's likely this is the one you already have. All you have to do is slice the kiwi in half, hold one half in your hand, and press the whisk down vertically into it. It will slice the kiwi into four wedges. To remove the fruit from the peel, give the whisk a twist. Pull it up and out, and drop the kiwi into a bowl, and in about two seconds flat, you've got kiwi ready to enjoy.