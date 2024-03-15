The Glass Cup Tip For Skinning Kiwis Perfectly Every Time

The tough, fuzzy skin on a kiwi isn't dangerous to eat, but there are times when you may not want to consume it. Perhaps you're making a marinade for chicken, where the fruit's enzymes are working to tenderize your poultry. Maybe you're whipping up a kiwi-infused quick bread full of sweet and tangy flavor, or possibly you're just eating these treats raw. In these instances, you won't want the rough texture of the peel included in your recipe, so you'll need to remove it beforehand. But this process can get a little tricky due to the fruits' small size, which means that using a knife to skin them can cost you a good amount of the valuable insides as well.

Luckily, there's a better way to peel a kiwi. All you need is a small glass cup, such as a shot glass. Simply cut your fruit in half lengthwise, then press the area where the skin meets the flesh against the outside lip of the glass and slide the fruit downwards. The peel should easily separate from the flesh inside, giving you a clean cut and leftover skin that doesn't have any meat clinging to it. It's quick, painless, and only takes a few seconds for each half. Plus, your glass will catch any extraneous juices along with the skinless kiwi.