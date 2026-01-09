Paris Baguette's Best Hot Drink On The Menu Is Earthy And Delicious
Though Paris Baguette may be more commonly linked with French-inspired goodies and coffee orders, customers are heading to the bakery cafe in search of another treat. Paris Baguette started as a small bakery concept in South Korea, but the brand now boasts global locations with menus that surprise and delight visitors. Classic favorites and seasonal recipes keep fans coming back for more. After sampling a dozen hot drinks from Paris Baguette, Tasting Table ranked them. In an unexpected win, the matcha latte claimed first position on the list. With its earthy, creamy-tasting profile, this is a drink that can easily be ordered on repeat.
The green tea is a pleasant color, and the steamed milk and matcha combine to deliver a mouth-watering aroma that tempts tea lovers with sweet, grassy notes. Any connoisseur of the different types of matcha — and those who have yet to place this drink on their list of go-to orders at a coffee shop — will delight in the creamy, earthy, and delicately sweet order that can play well with Paris Baguette's tempting selection of baked goods.
A haven for tea lovers
Matcha orders made at Paris Baguette can be customized with your choice of steamed milk, and hot drinks, even the matcha latte, can be turned into iced orders for those wanting refreshment on warmer days. For those who like their drinks extra creamy and sweet, Paris Baguette's matcha frappe and lavender matcha frappe are just that: Cold cups of blended matcha and milk crowned with fluffy dollops of whipped cream.
Visitors should note that Paris Baguette's menu changes, and seasonal offerings like iced matcha strawberry and blueberry lavender matcha might be available for matcha-seeking customers. The brand's decadent iced Dubai chocolate matcha latte has received rave reviews from matcha-seeking fans, and treats like matcha mochi donuts, matcha-filled croissants, and green tea roll cakes have delighted lovers of the earthy tea flavor. Those craving matcha-flavored items have set out to Paris Baguette specifically for these kinds of finds. With so many options to customize tea-based drinks and snack on matcha-flavored goodies, any fan of matcha is in good hands at Paris Baguette.