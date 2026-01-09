Paris Baguette's Best Hot Drink On The Menu Is Earthy And Delicious

Though Paris Baguette may be more commonly linked with French-inspired goodies and coffee orders, customers are heading to the bakery cafe in search of another treat. Paris Baguette started as a small bakery concept in South Korea, but the brand now boasts global locations with menus that surprise and delight visitors. Classic favorites and seasonal recipes keep fans coming back for more. After sampling a dozen hot drinks from Paris Baguette, Tasting Table ranked them. In an unexpected win, the matcha latte claimed first position on the list. With its earthy, creamy-tasting profile, this is a drink that can easily be ordered on repeat.

The green tea is a pleasant color, and the steamed milk and matcha combine to deliver a mouth-watering aroma that tempts tea lovers with sweet, grassy notes. Any connoisseur of the different types of matcha — and those who have yet to place this drink on their list of go-to orders at a coffee shop — will delight in the creamy, earthy, and delicately sweet order that can play well with Paris Baguette's tempting selection of baked goods.