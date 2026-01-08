The Old-School Candy Boomers Still Love Has A Must-Try Fruit Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to vintage candy, there are a select few that have demonstrated some serious staying power. The iconic Tootsie Roll is just one of the few candies that seems to have stood the test of time, but if you've never tried its fruity counterpart (aka Frooties) then you still might have something new to learn about the beloved Tootsie candies.

First, we have to pay homage to the OG Tootsie Roll. This chewy and taffy-like chocolatey candy came into being in 1896 and was even the first individually-wrapped penny candy sold in the U.S. The log-shaped vintage candy maintained its spot in the cultural zeitgeist all the way throughout the 1900s and even into today, but not without a little innovation and variety being added to the mix. In 1970, the Tootsie brand launched a brand-new take on its famous chewy confection with Frooties, becoming an instant hit with youth. Similar in shape and texture compared to a traditional Tootsie Roll, the Frooties come in ten assorted fruit flavors and are slightly different than the larger Tootsie Fruit Chews. The colorful Frooties are currently available in flavors like Watermelon, Strawberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Sour Cherry, Mango, Pineapple, Green Apple, Grape, Fruit Punch, and Blue Raspberry, each with a mouthwatering tartness that will have you hunting them down at every grocery and convenience store.