The Old-School Candy Boomers Still Love Has A Must-Try Fruit Twist
When it comes to vintage candy, there are a select few that have demonstrated some serious staying power. The iconic Tootsie Roll is just one of the few candies that seems to have stood the test of time, but if you've never tried its fruity counterpart (aka Frooties) then you still might have something new to learn about the beloved Tootsie candies.
First, we have to pay homage to the OG Tootsie Roll. This chewy and taffy-like chocolatey candy came into being in 1896 and was even the first individually-wrapped penny candy sold in the U.S. The log-shaped vintage candy maintained its spot in the cultural zeitgeist all the way throughout the 1900s and even into today, but not without a little innovation and variety being added to the mix. In 1970, the Tootsie brand launched a brand-new take on its famous chewy confection with Frooties, becoming an instant hit with youth. Similar in shape and texture compared to a traditional Tootsie Roll, the Frooties come in ten assorted fruit flavors and are slightly different than the larger Tootsie Fruit Chews. The colorful Frooties are currently available in flavors like Watermelon, Strawberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Sour Cherry, Mango, Pineapple, Green Apple, Grape, Fruit Punch, and Blue Raspberry, each with a mouthwatering tartness that will have you hunting them down at every grocery and convenience store.
Where to find the elusive Frooties today
Tracking down Tootsie's Frooties can be a little difficult nowadays, potentially due to changing consumer preferences and increasing market competition. It's a candy that is seemingly only found in bulk quantities, if at all, and is a popular trick-or-treat and parade candy because of this. You can find and purchase every individual flavor of Frooties directly from the Tootsie website. But, retailers like Walmart and Amazon also carry bulk bags with an assortment of every flavor, too.
Some Frooties fans on Reddit have also shared that some dollar stores and gas stations carry the coveted treat. It's common to see corner stores sell Frooties for a few dollars in weighed-out bags made from the bulk packages. However you can get your hands on them, it's worth doing so. One Reddit user praised the candy, saying, "I love Frooties. I once allowed myself to buy a bulk-sized bag of them and based on how fast I polished it off, I determined I was no longer allowed to do that. Delicious little buggers."
Beyond being delicious, Frooties carry that special air of nostalgia for many that few candies possess nowadays. They're a fun and yummy addition to keep in your vintage candy dish – just be sure to employ some restraint, too!