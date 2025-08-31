This Vintage Candy Dish Can Be Worth Hundreds Today

Thrift shopping never goes out of style, and it can be profitable too. While you're scouring dusty shelves, scrolling eBay listings, and peeking inside garage sale boxes, there's one vintage item to watch out for: "hen on nest" candy dishes. These quirky collectibles can be worth a small fortune today. Believe it or not, this fun game of "spot the chicken" could make you a few hundred dollars richer.

This is no wild goose chase, as these distinctive ornaments are tricky to miss. Topped with hen-shaped lids, the country farmhouse-inspired design combines function with character. It's the perfect place to store "golden eggs" — aka the candies of your choice — while adding personality to your space. Advertised online, hen on nest candy dishes routinely fetch $250 to $400 each. Certain companies, like Indiana Glass Company, produced ornaments that now retail in excess of $800.

The design first rose to popularity in China and Europe, emerging on US countertops by the 19th century. The cluck-tastic dishes are inherently nostalgic; it seems like everybody's grandma had at least one lying around. "Ahhh my grandparents had a brown hen that they would leave a piece of candy in for us," one Reddit user reminisced, "It was impossible for a child to take the candy without making enough noise for them to notice and my grandpa would make such a show of catching me at my crime." Who knew our grandparents were sitting on gold mines? Add these dishes to the list of valuable vintage kitchen decor items you should look out for.