Working Butter Into Pie Crust Is A Breeze With This Handy Tool

There are many important rules to remember for perfect pie crusts including keeping the fat cold, double-chilling the crust, and ensuring the perfect crimp. All of your efforts to craft the perfect flaky pie crust will be in vain if you fail to reach the right size butter pieces, don't distribute the fat well enough, or melt the butter before your pie crust even reaches the oven.

Luckily, a single tool can help solve these three major pie baking problems: a pastry cutter (also known as a pastry blender). This small, handheld tool, which has a rocker shape and about four tines, allows you to break down the butter into small pieces without touching it. While you could manually break down the butter with your fingers, the heat from your hands can cause the butter to warm, prompting it to melt into your dough rather than retain its shape and its hardness. While this tool is especially useful for making pie crusts, you can also use it for making the streusel on a homemade crumb cake, or any occasion where you need to break fat down into small pieces without wanting to get your fingers dirty.