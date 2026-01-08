The Sam's Club Prosecco That's Perfect For Brunch Mimosas Is Under $10

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's possible to drink decent wine without destroying your bank account, and Sam's Club is here to support thrifty attempts at revelry. Sam's Club's Member's Mark delivers a prosecco that offers a budget bottle filled with bubbles so you can make mimosas for your next brunch party with little hesitation. Since Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG is priced well — the bottle sells for under $8 for those with a Sam's Club membership, it offers an easy gateway to those generously pouring boozy recipes for a crowd.

Sam's Club shoppers are consistently enthusiastic about this prosecco and describe the taste as comparable to higher-priced brands. Not only has Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG bagged the silver medal bestowed by USA Wine Ratings in 2025, but each 750 milliliter purchase is a reliable one, offering delicate aromas of pear, lemon, and apple before opening to a tasting profile that plays well with mimosa ingredients. Connoisseurs may note honey and yeast, a fine bubbly texture, and a palate of fresh fruit. Once a bottle (or more) of this prosecco is on your grocery list, simply add ingredients to make mimosas for a crowd, and pick up creative add-ins for a brunch beverage that will enliven any bleary-eyed guest. Splashes of fruit juice and liqueurs can punch up the taste of the prosecco, or you can make glasses extra pretty with garden herbs like thyme or mint and pieces of fresh fruit.