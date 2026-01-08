The Sam's Club Prosecco That's Perfect For Brunch Mimosas Is Under $10
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's possible to drink decent wine without destroying your bank account, and Sam's Club is here to support thrifty attempts at revelry. Sam's Club's Member's Mark delivers a prosecco that offers a budget bottle filled with bubbles so you can make mimosas for your next brunch party with little hesitation. Since Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG is priced well — the bottle sells for under $8 for those with a Sam's Club membership, it offers an easy gateway to those generously pouring boozy recipes for a crowd.
Sam's Club shoppers are consistently enthusiastic about this prosecco and describe the taste as comparable to higher-priced brands. Not only has Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG bagged the silver medal bestowed by USA Wine Ratings in 2025, but each 750 milliliter purchase is a reliable one, offering delicate aromas of pear, lemon, and apple before opening to a tasting profile that plays well with mimosa ingredients. Connoisseurs may note honey and yeast, a fine bubbly texture, and a palate of fresh fruit. Once a bottle (or more) of this prosecco is on your grocery list, simply add ingredients to make mimosas for a crowd, and pick up creative add-ins for a brunch beverage that will enliven any bleary-eyed guest. Splashes of fruit juice and liqueurs can punch up the taste of the prosecco, or you can make glasses extra pretty with garden herbs like thyme or mint and pieces of fresh fruit.
All the fun without the price
When alcohol isn't tearing a hole in your wallet, you don't have to be afraid of experimenting with recipes and can generously pour drinks for your friends. Whether you're looking to make cocktails for brunch or enjoy a glass poured straight from the bottle, bottles of Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG are a solid purchase.
"Since this was less pricey than champagne, I purchased a case for a family celebration. Two of the family members are wine 'connoisseurs,' and this was served in champagne flutes to 15 guests. I was relieved to know I purchased a wine worthy of their compliments; everyone enjoyed it; and, I will purchase more in the future at this reasonable price," declared a happy customer on the Sam's Club website. "Pairs well with chocolate and pasta," added one shopper on the Sam's Club website.
Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG is made with indigenous white varieties from Italy from the Asolo appellation. Vineyards located outside of Asolo receive plenty of sun, and the climate is mild enough to let the grapes develop in character. Should you sip the Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG and decide it isn't to your liking, use the contents of the bottle to make a classic Bellini or Hugo Spritz. This is a buy that won't go to waste.