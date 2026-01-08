The Louisville Cemetery Where Several Bourbon Legends Are Buried

Cemeteries can be cathartic, sad, terrifying, or any number of things in-between depending on the circumstances. But one thing for sure is that they're shrouded in history. That's definitely the case in a certain Louisville, Kentucky graveyard — the resting place of some of the city's most famous folks. It's called Cave Hill Cemetery, and several legends lying within the peaceful grounds come from the annals of Kentucky's bourbon lore.

Cave Hill flourishes as a rural garden cemetery and arboretum spread across natural hills and basins, established by Kentucky's General Assembly in 1848. It spans 296 acres today, but it's more than a bucolic Victorian landscape — it also cradles several now-silent icons of the Kentucky bourbon trail. Perhaps the most famous of them all is Julian Proctor "Pappy" VanWinkle Sr., the real Pappy Van Winkle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, legendary for being ultra-aged and highly sought-after.

Proctor died in 1965, at the age of 90. Before him another key bourbon pioneer buried at Cave Hill was William Larue Weller in 1899, whose name still lives on as the founder of the W.L. Weller Distillery and its tradition of wheat bourbons. It's now part of the Buffalo Trace family, and a specific William Larue Weller bottle features in the coveted Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. But the bourbon legends laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery don't end there.