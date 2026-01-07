Still Toasting Bagels In The Toaster? We Know A Much Better Way

Everyone has a go-to favorite recipe that has been passed down through family or friends through the ages. For me, it's a special way to toast bagels that guarantees they turn out perfectly crisp and flavorful every time. It was taught to me by my mother, from whom I also inherited my love of classic New York-style bagels. Rather than using the toaster or air fryer for bagels, she has always turned to a more interesting, old-school technique.

The process my mother taught me is fast and simple. After slicing your bagels, spread soft butter on the cut sides and place them butter-side-down in a skillet. Then toast them for three or four minutes, or until the bagels are a golden brown color. You can let them cool, or add toppings while they're still hot. Any of your favorite bagel toppings will work, whether you prefer plain cream cheese, a drizzle of honey, or a full bagel sandwich. The benefit of using this method is that it can revive stale bagels and frozen bagels by giving them added moisture and fat from the butter. It's just as fast as making them in the toaster, but the results are shockingly tasty and amazing.

She calls this toasting method the Liggett's Drug Store-style because it was used by a popular drug store she used to visit when she lived in Boston, Massachusetts. Liggett's was a chain of drugstores opened in the 1900s that was part of the United-Rexall Drug Company. Locations featured lunch counters that served classic American fare, from corned beef hash and cheeseburgers to milkshakes and egg creams — and of course, perfectly toasted bagels.