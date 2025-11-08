6 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Olive Oil

It's an indispensable ingredient in any kitchen, but the ins and outs of buying and using olive oil can be multifaceted. When it comes to cooking with the stuff, there are definitely some recommendations to keep in mind for optimal results. Most supermarkets carry a wide variety of olive oils, and some are better suited for specific purposes over others. Meanwhile, different cooking techniques call for a range of ingredients.

To get to the bottom of it, we reached out to some olive oil experts for advice. Chef Eric Bartle and Sara Kundelius, Culinary Directors at Durant Vineyards and Olive Mill in Dayton, Oregon, offered plenty of tips for cooking with olive oil. Meanwhile, Nasser Abufarha, CEO of Canaan Palestine, a company that sources organic olive oil from small farms in Palestine, had lots of input to share. Finally, Cherilee Dick, owner of Victoria Olive Oil Co. in British Columbia, Canada, divulged some top tips.

Cooking with olive oil should be part of your routine, and it doesn't have to be complicated, but there are common mistakes that can ruin the whole experience. With this list that's packed with straightforward and easy-to-execute tips you'll avoid any mistakes that could plague your dish. Read on for advice on cooking with olive oil.