You Don't Need To Buy Special Oil For Perfectly Cooked Stir-Fry

When you're trying a new recipe or technique, it's easy to go overboard buying the "right" ingredients at the grocery store. It's exciting to branch out, but if you buy new ingredients for every recipe, you'll soon end up with an empty bank account and an overstuffed pantry. You can usually find substitutes in your own kitchen — even if you're making a dish from another culture or cuisine. So, hold off on the special ingredients until the dish becomes part of your regular rotation.

For home cooks used to Western fare, making stir-fry might seem like an excuse to scour the shelves of your local Asian grocer for specialty oils and sauces. But you don't need peanut oil, soy oil, or special oil blends sold specifically for stir-fries. After all, some of the best stir-fry is made from scraps — part of the appeal of the dish is its ability to bring life back into leftover veggies and rice.

Common oils such as vegetable oil and canola oil will work fine. They're both capable of withstanding the high temperatures required for good stir-fry. Concerned that your stir-fry won't taste "authentic" without peanut oil? Add flavor with sauces and finishing oils instead. You should only be using a small amount of oil for stir-frying, anyway.