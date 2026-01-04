Which Types Of Fish Have Edible Bones?

Chomping down on bones may give you some pause, but if you're a tinned fish head, it's a regular occurrence. If you're new to the tinned fish life, you'll be glad to know that many fish contain bones that are safe to eat, and it mainly depends on how the fish is prepared. Bones become edible when they are small enough, softened through cooking, or broken down during canning. That's why bones in certain fish preparations are consumed without issue, whereas others need to removed for safe consumption.

Commonly canned fish, like salmon, sardines, anchovies, and mackerel all contain little bones that are safe, even enjoyable, to eat. During the canning process, the fish is pressure-cooked at high temperatures, which softens the bones to the point that they become tender and brittle. In canned salmon, the pale vertebrae often flake apart easily and are rich in calcium. Sardine and anchovy bones are even smaller and usually go unnoticed, disintegrating with mastication.

Other than canned fish, some fresh fish are traditionally eaten with their bones intact. Small whole fish, like whitebait, smelt, and some varieties of anchovies, are often fried or grilled until crisp, where the heat renders the already-thin bones manageable. In Japanese cuisine, grilled yellowtail collars and fried snapper backbones are also commonly eaten as a salty snack, like peanuts at a bar.

The key factor is scale — if it doesn't feel like you can chew through it easily, spit it out. But when bones are thin, softened by heat, or reduced by processing, they are generally safe to eat.