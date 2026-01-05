Cheddar Is The Unlikely Ingredient Your Cheesecake Has Been Missing All Along

Cheesecake, in its many variations, is one of the most popular desserts around the world. From the striking "burnt" cheesecake of the Basque Country to the fluffy Japanese-style and the classic from New York, cheesecakes run the gamut from dense and cakey to soft and delicate. Traditionally made with a cream cheese base, cheesecake recipes might also include similarly textured cheeses such as ricotta or mascarpone. But if you want to step out of the box and try something new, you can incorporate other kinds of cheeses for a change of pace in both texture and flavor, and cheddar is an option that makes perfect sense to add an interesting twist to your cheesecake and other favorite desserts.

There are plenty of ways to customize a cheesecake's flavor, such as adding a savory note with blue cheese or amping up the tanginess with a bit of goat cheese. But cheddar is a versatile cheese that comes in many textures and flavors, from mild and creamy to crumbly and sharp, and each will give your cheesecake a different result depending on what you're looking to create. A sharp, aged cheddar will give you a stronger, nuttier flavor and crumblier texture, while a mild one will provide a pleasant savory note and slightly firmer texture than using cream cheese alone.

You can incorporate grated cheddar into your cheesecake in whatever amount you wish. Try starting with a basic New York-style cheesecake recipe, replacing about a sixth of the cream cheese with shredded cheddar. Some online sources suggest using 8 oz. shredded cheddar per 32 ounces of cream cheese, while others recommend equal parts of each.