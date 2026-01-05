Cheddar Is The Unlikely Ingredient Your Cheesecake Has Been Missing All Along
Cheesecake, in its many variations, is one of the most popular desserts around the world. From the striking "burnt" cheesecake of the Basque Country to the fluffy Japanese-style and the classic from New York, cheesecakes run the gamut from dense and cakey to soft and delicate. Traditionally made with a cream cheese base, cheesecake recipes might also include similarly textured cheeses such as ricotta or mascarpone. But if you want to step out of the box and try something new, you can incorporate other kinds of cheeses for a change of pace in both texture and flavor, and cheddar is an option that makes perfect sense to add an interesting twist to your cheesecake and other favorite desserts.
There are plenty of ways to customize a cheesecake's flavor, such as adding a savory note with blue cheese or amping up the tanginess with a bit of goat cheese. But cheddar is a versatile cheese that comes in many textures and flavors, from mild and creamy to crumbly and sharp, and each will give your cheesecake a different result depending on what you're looking to create. A sharp, aged cheddar will give you a stronger, nuttier flavor and crumblier texture, while a mild one will provide a pleasant savory note and slightly firmer texture than using cream cheese alone.
You can incorporate grated cheddar into your cheesecake in whatever amount you wish. Try starting with a basic New York-style cheesecake recipe, replacing about a sixth of the cream cheese with shredded cheddar. Some online sources suggest using 8 oz. shredded cheddar per 32 ounces of cream cheese, while others recommend equal parts of each.
Great add-ins and pairings for your cheddar cheesecake
A traditional cheesecake will have a soft and mild flavor that lends itself to a huge variety of mix-ins and toppings, from fresh berries to dark chocolate and salted caramel. But adding cheddar will give you a different palette with which to work, opening the door to more savory elements.
If you want to keep your cheesecake on the sweet side, you might want to add extra sugar when using cheddar, and if your cheesecake recipe calls for salt, it will be best to omit it, as the salt contained in the cheddar will be enough. When taking your cheddar cheesecake on the dessert route, think about adding chopped nuts to the batter or even to the crust to match the nuttiness in the cheddar. For the topping, take cues from a classic cheese board and its complements — fruit compotes, hot honey or maple syrup glaze, and caramelized fruit such as pears or apples will be wonderful.
However, you can also make your cheddar cheesecake savory to serve as an appetizer or as a substitute for the cheese board itself. Add or replace savory crackers such as Ritz to the usual Graham cracker crust and spice it up with grated Parmesan, fresh or dried herbs, or spices like smoked paprika for added interest. Top the cheesecake with candied fruits and nuts, preserved peppadews or sweet drops, or even a classic Italian mostarda for a sweet-spicy complement. Served at the start or finish of a meal, a savory cheddar cheesecake offers incredible versatility and a wow factor for your next dinner party.