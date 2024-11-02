Cheesecakes stand the test of time as a dessert because they're easy to make and customize. They're so tempting that even though we're lactose intolerant, we can't help but bake and eat them. You can bake them into Japanese or Basque cheesecakes, or make a bake-free, icebox version using cream cheese, whipped heavy cream, and gelatin. Change up the flavors and ingredients in the cheesy dessert if you'd like. You can even give cheesecake a savory upgrade with an unexpected cheese: blue cheese.

Advertisement

This recommendation may surprise you, as we normally use blue cheese to make a bold sauce for pasta or add it to salads. Seasoned bakers will tell you that all sweet treats need a touch of balance from a salty ingredient, be it salt itself or a touch of miso. In this case, we'll be using crumbles of blue cheese, which lends its strong, sharp, earthy, and tangy flavors. Some say blue cheese has a bit of funk and subtle spiciness. Since blue cheese can be quite intense, you won't need to add a lot of it to balance the sweetness of cheesecake. Start with a few crumbles, mixed into the cream cheese batter, and go from there.

Adding blue cheese to desserts, is admittedly, not a new idea. Salt & Straw makes a delicious pear and blue cheese ice cream. Meanwhile, on a charcuterie board, blue cheese is often found next to fruits and honey. The sweet and salty pairing is divine.

Advertisement