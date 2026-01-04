Rick Steves Doesn't Want You Overlooking This Food Spot While In France
Rick Steves offers a treasure trove of knowledge on European culture, and those planning a trip overseas in the near future are sure to find his travel tips very helpful. When visiting the capital of France, the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre might be at the top of your itinerary, but Steves warns there's a piece of French culture that you might accidentally be overlooking as you rush through all the tourist spots: sitting in the local cafés.
He expressed this in a TikTok video, saying that "Café sitting [is] quintessentially Parisian." Indeed, cafés have been blossoming in the city since the 17th century, and you can actually still visit Café Procope, the very first Parisian coffee shop.
Steves's video highlights the slow-paced and convivial nature of French cafés, offering the opposite vibe of productivity culture that has taken over the American coffee shops. "Back home, when I go to my favorite café, it seems like a temporary office space," Steves pointed out. "Everybody's got a laptop." In France, people come to cafés to catch up with friends and escape from the workday — a common European experience that travelers wish would come to America. In Steves' view, "it's a requirement not to be in a rush" if you want to enjoy a French café. That's the whole point of the experience.
What to expect at a French café
Much like other European cafés, French cafés are built for simplicity. Don't bother ordering fancy coffee drinks with flavored syrups; the right way to order coffee in Europe is to understand espresso as the base for everything. You will notice the other patrons in the café drinking their small cup of coffee over the course of an hour, two, or even three. If you speedily chug your java and want another cup, you have to pay for it — there are no free refills. Speaking of prices, it's not uncommon for a French café to have two different price points, depending on whether you're ordering at the bar or in the seating area.
Cafés are not a replacement for restaurants by any means, but they are a very convenient place to grab a quick bite. Think: breakfast foods, sandwiches, salads, and an occasional dessert. The French are not afraid of carbs, so you'll always be able to get a good croissant, but for something more substantial, definitely explore Anthony Bourdain's favorite places to eat in France. Another thing you can expect in a French café is outdoor seating all year round to watch passersby. In the winter, heaters and blankets are placed outside to keep the customers warm, as the low temperatures don't seem to dissuade people from café sitting one bit.