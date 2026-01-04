Rick Steves Doesn't Want You Overlooking This Food Spot While In France

Rick Steves offers a treasure trove of knowledge on European culture, and those planning a trip overseas in the near future are sure to find his travel tips very helpful. When visiting the capital of France, the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre might be at the top of your itinerary, but Steves warns there's a piece of French culture that you might accidentally be overlooking as you rush through all the tourist spots: sitting in the local cafés.

He expressed this in a TikTok video, saying that "Café sitting [is] quintessentially Parisian." Indeed, cafés have been blossoming in the city since the 17th century, and you can actually still visit Café Procope, the very first Parisian coffee shop.

Steves's video highlights the slow-paced and convivial nature of French cafés, offering the opposite vibe of productivity culture that has taken over the American coffee shops. "Back home, when I go to my favorite café, it seems like a temporary office space," Steves pointed out. "Everybody's got a laptop." In France, people come to cafés to catch up with friends and escape from the workday — a common European experience that travelers wish would come to America. In Steves' view, "it's a requirement not to be in a rush" if you want to enjoy a French café. That's the whole point of the experience.