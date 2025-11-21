The Common European Dining Experience Travelers Wish Would Come To America

If you live in the States, you're familiar with the fast-paced nature of American coffee culture. But even though the quick grab-and-go experience is convenient, those who have traveled around Europe have seen a different type of coffee culture, one they wish would become more popular in America.

European cafés are slow and relaxing. Forget grabbing a jug of iced caramel macchiato with three pumps of syrup in a drive-thru. In Europe, ordering coffee is also very uncomplicated, as many people usually stick to the trusty espresso, sometimes with the addition of milk and sugar. More importantly, though, coffee is a sit-down experience in much of Europe.

Cafés are a social place where people meet up with friends, family, or colleagues to catch up and relax. A single cup of coffee can be enjoyed for a long time, and the waiter won't be rushing you out. Groups can sit at a café for several hours, just chit-chatting. In various European countries, that's a big part of everyday life, which is why you'll see so many cafés. In a Reddit discussion about different countries' coffee cultures, a user remarked, "In the Balkans every city has so many cafes and they're always full." Elsewhere on the forum a poster said, "One of my most favorite things to do in life is to sit outside at a cafe in Paris daydream and people watch."