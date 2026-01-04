Walmart's Worst Great Value Frozen Meal Is An Underwhelming Sheet Pan Dinner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frozen meals are a lifesaver on busy nights, allowing you to unwind while still getting dinner on the table for the whole family in a reasonable amount of time. And Walmart's Great Value store brand makes dinner cheap as well as easy with a wide variety of frozen meals. Tasting Table tried and ranked 14 of Walmart's frozen Great Value meals to find the best and worst options, with the worst being an underwhelming honey mustard sheet pan dinner. Consisting of potatoes, green beans, and chicken with a honey mustard sauce, this meal didn't live up to any of our judging criteria.

We ranked each frozen meal according to taste, texture, convenience, and comparison to other brands. The chicken, green bean, and potato trifecta was quite a boring base that desperately needed some kind of seasoning, which was obviously supposed to come from the packet of honey mustard sauce. Unfortunately, the honey mustard sauce was atrocious, tasting nothing like honey or mustard. Instead we got a mouthful of sodium, and the worst part was that the colossal amount of honey mustard that came out of the packet completely drowned the measly portion of protein and veggies.

A scratch-made sheet pan dinner is quick and easy, so all that this frozen dinner saves you is some chopping. Consequently, the subpar taste and texture of this frozen meal is not worth the 5 to 10 minutes of prep time it saves you to make your own sheet pan dinner.