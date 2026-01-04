Walmart's Worst Great Value Frozen Meal Is An Underwhelming Sheet Pan Dinner
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Frozen meals are a lifesaver on busy nights, allowing you to unwind while still getting dinner on the table for the whole family in a reasonable amount of time. And Walmart's Great Value store brand makes dinner cheap as well as easy with a wide variety of frozen meals. Tasting Table tried and ranked 14 of Walmart's frozen Great Value meals to find the best and worst options, with the worst being an underwhelming honey mustard sheet pan dinner. Consisting of potatoes, green beans, and chicken with a honey mustard sauce, this meal didn't live up to any of our judging criteria.
We ranked each frozen meal according to taste, texture, convenience, and comparison to other brands. The chicken, green bean, and potato trifecta was quite a boring base that desperately needed some kind of seasoning, which was obviously supposed to come from the packet of honey mustard sauce. Unfortunately, the honey mustard sauce was atrocious, tasting nothing like honey or mustard. Instead we got a mouthful of sodium, and the worst part was that the colossal amount of honey mustard that came out of the packet completely drowned the measly portion of protein and veggies.
A scratch-made sheet pan dinner is quick and easy, so all that this frozen dinner saves you is some chopping. Consequently, the subpar taste and texture of this frozen meal is not worth the 5 to 10 minutes of prep time it saves you to make your own sheet pan dinner.
Walmart customers aren't impressed either
It's worth noting that we weren't the only ones disappointed by the Great Value honey chicken mustard frozen dinner. Walmart customers had additional grievances to air. One of the cardinal rules of sheet pan meals is to cut all ingredients into uniformly sized pieces for even cooking. However, in the case of this particular frozen meal, the strategy backfires. According to one customer, "They cut the potatoes and chicken so small so they would be ready at the same time as the green beans but [...] they cooked up rubbery or hard and the green beans were still overdone." Others claimed that the potatoes came out mushy, while the green beans were burnt to a crisp. The sauce, meanwhile, was "far to[o] overwhelming" even after only using half of the pouch, which chimes with how we felt about it too.
One shopper complained that the dressing tasted weirdly like horseradish and "you can only get a few bites in before it's overwhelming and takes your breath away (in a bad way)." Another common complaint was about the size and proportions of the meal itself. As one such customer posited, "This was enough to fill 1 bowl, definitely not a meal for a family," while another unhappy reviewer noted that they got mostly potatoes and just a handful of rather small chicken chunks. Luckily, we have over 20 sheet pan recipes that don't skimp on the proteins, nor do they get proportions out of whack, so you can whip one of those up instead. If you're looking for a chicken sheet pan meal with a sweet element that's actually sweet, try this sheet pan maple-glazed chicken thighs and butternut squash recipe.