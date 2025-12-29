Starbucks' Alleged Valentine's Day Menu Is Full Of New Drinks And Treats, But It's Missing A Fan-Favorite Bakery Item

Most holidays bring at least one new Starbucks drink or bakery item to the menu. But this Valentine's Day, an older fan-favorite treat is nowhere to be seen. While the coffee chain's menu for the Holiday of Love has not been officially announced yet, leaks of the menu lineups beforehand have become commonplace, and Starbucks' 2026 Valentine's menu has just hit the internet. Several Instagram accounts, including the common leak poster @snackolater, have posted previews of the alleged Valentine's Day menu lineup, and while there are some very interesting new options fans might be seeing, the Red Velvet Loaf looks like it won't be returning yet again.

If you've never had one, Starbucks' Red Velvet Loaf was once a regular part of the chain's winter and Valentine's Day menu, being first introduced in 2019. The cake slice features an attractive swirl of vanilla and red velvet cake topped with a white chocolate icing. However, for the last few years, the Red Velvet Loaf hasn't been available, leading fans to worry it has joined the long list of discontinued Starbucks food items people are still pining for years later.

Despite some enticing looking Valentine's bakery items, such as a Chocolate Pistachio Loaf, comments under the leaked menu are filled with fans bemoaning "everything but the Red Velvet Loaf" and demanding "WHERE'S MY RED VELVET LOAF CAKE" (all caps clearly necessary). While it's important to note that these leaks are not official and could be wrong, they have usually been quite accurate in the past.