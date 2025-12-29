Starbucks' Alleged Valentine's Day Menu Is Full Of New Drinks And Treats, But It's Missing A Fan-Favorite Bakery Item
Most holidays bring at least one new Starbucks drink or bakery item to the menu. But this Valentine's Day, an older fan-favorite treat is nowhere to be seen. While the coffee chain's menu for the Holiday of Love has not been officially announced yet, leaks of the menu lineups beforehand have become commonplace, and Starbucks' 2026 Valentine's menu has just hit the internet. Several Instagram accounts, including the common leak poster @snackolater, have posted previews of the alleged Valentine's Day menu lineup, and while there are some very interesting new options fans might be seeing, the Red Velvet Loaf looks like it won't be returning yet again.
If you've never had one, Starbucks' Red Velvet Loaf was once a regular part of the chain's winter and Valentine's Day menu, being first introduced in 2019. The cake slice features an attractive swirl of vanilla and red velvet cake topped with a white chocolate icing. However, for the last few years, the Red Velvet Loaf hasn't been available, leading fans to worry it has joined the long list of discontinued Starbucks food items people are still pining for years later.
Despite some enticing looking Valentine's bakery items, such as a Chocolate Pistachio Loaf, comments under the leaked menu are filled with fans bemoaning "everything but the Red Velvet Loaf" and demanding "WHERE'S MY RED VELVET LOAF CAKE" (all caps clearly necessary). While it's important to note that these leaks are not official and could be wrong, they have usually been quite accurate in the past.
The leaked Starbucks menu for Valentine's Day 2026 is once again missing the Red Velvet Loaf
While fans craving some red velvet during the holiday will most likely be disappointed, they might be comforted by what looks like a pretty interesting lineup of new Valentine's Day treats. The most talked about will likely be the Dubai Chocolate Bites, which look like a cakey chocolate coating around a pistachio filling. This follows Starbucks' recent announcement of two new drinks, the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha Latte (which we reviewed) and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha — both likely inspired by the ultra-viral internet food trend that led to a fan-created version of the first drink earlier this year. Other alleged new food for Valentine's Day 2026 at Starbucks will be a Berry Blondie, a yuzu-citrus flavored morning bun, and a Cookie Croissant Swirl.
There are also four new Starbucks drinks that are part of the menu leak. On the coffee side, there is a Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino, which also seems inspired by a popular Starbucks secret menu item, and a White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew with cold foam. There will also supposedly be two matcha drinks, an Iced Banana Bread Matcha and a colorful Iced Double Berry Matcha. That means neither one of last year's Valentine's Day drinks — the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew — appear to be returning either. It seems like Starbucks will be asking people to learn to love a lot more new items than old favorites this Valentine's Day.