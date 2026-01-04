The Kirkland Fruit Staple That's Upgrading Breakfasts And Desserts Alike
There's one thing that fruit lovers and those who aren't wild about the stuff can agree on: Canned or jarred fruits usually aren't worth eating, what with their lackluster flavor, mushy texture, and thick syrupy coatings. But that stereotype will fly out of your mind when you try Costco's Kirkland Signature Sliced Peaches. These thick slices of golden goodness are firm, juicy, and instantly upgrade breakfasts, snacks, and peachy-keen desserts.
Kirkland Signature Sliced Peaches are made with fancy-grade yellow cling peaches from California. "Fancy" isn't some meaningless buzzword; it refers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's official grading system for peaches, with "U.S. Fancy" being the highest level of quality. Peaches used in Kirkland's product must be fully ripe but not overripe, and completely free of blemishes and signs of decay.
There's also a difference between heavy and light syrups for fruit, and thick, sweet heavy syrup creates that cloying taste and texture that many people dislike. Kirkland instead uses extra-light syrup, which has a sugar content close to the amount naturally found in fruits. It's just enough to keep the peaches fresh and add a hint of sweetness while letting their flavor shine. To top it all off, these peaches come in a four-pack of 24-ounce jars for around $15 to $16, and with so many versatile uses, you'll actually eat up every last slice. It's no wonder that these are one of the Kirkland jarred and canned goods we always pick up at Costco.
How to use Kirkland Signature's incredibly tasty canned peaches
Kirkland Signature Sliced Peaches are good enough to eat straight out of the jar or in easy, throw-together breakfasts and snacks. Blend the slices right into smoothies, or cut into chunks and put them on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, or a bed of yogurt and granola. Alternatively, swap in cottage cheese for some extra satiating protein. Slivered almonds, a sprinkle of cinnamon, or other fruits like blueberries would be welcome.
This product can also form a fresh-tasting base for more elaborate, delicious peach recipes. Several Costco shoppers have reported smashing success when using Kirkland's peaches in cobbler. Just pour the fruit with its syrup into a dish, add dough or batter on top, and bake to bubbly, golden-brown perfection. Muffins, quick breads, scones, and dump cakes are other brilliant ways to incorporate canned fruit into your baking, and Costco's peaches transform your recipes into a dish full of summer sunshine, any time of the year.
Need help with the menu for a casual party? An underrated way to use canned peaches is in cocktails – blend or muddle Kirkland Signature peaches for a juicy peach whiskey smash or Bellini. You can also turn canned peaches into dessert in the air fryer, making them slightly crisp and caramelized on the outside. Serve with vanilla ice cream or on top of pound cake, or flip the script and go the savory route by laying the browned peach slices on pork chops or grilled chicken.