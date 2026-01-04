The Kirkland Fruit Staple That's Upgrading Breakfasts And Desserts Alike

There's one thing that fruit lovers and those who aren't wild about the stuff can agree on: Canned or jarred fruits usually aren't worth eating, what with their lackluster flavor, mushy texture, and thick syrupy coatings. But that stereotype will fly out of your mind when you try Costco's Kirkland Signature Sliced Peaches. These thick slices of golden goodness are firm, juicy, and instantly upgrade breakfasts, snacks, and peachy-keen desserts.

Kirkland Signature Sliced Peaches are made with fancy-grade yellow cling peaches from California. "Fancy" isn't some meaningless buzzword; it refers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's official grading system for peaches, with "U.S. Fancy" being the highest level of quality. Peaches used in Kirkland's product must be fully ripe but not overripe, and completely free of blemishes and signs of decay.

There's also a difference between heavy and light syrups for fruit, and thick, sweet heavy syrup creates that cloying taste and texture that many people dislike. Kirkland instead uses extra-light syrup, which has a sugar content close to the amount naturally found in fruits. It's just enough to keep the peaches fresh and add a hint of sweetness while letting their flavor shine. To top it all off, these peaches come in a four-pack of 24-ounce jars for around $15 to $16, and with so many versatile uses, you'll actually eat up every last slice. It's no wonder that these are one of the Kirkland jarred and canned goods we always pick up at Costco.