The Canned Fruit You Should Turn Into Dessert In The Air Fryer
There's nary a food that can't be improved by the magic of the air fryer. In fact, cooking canned foods in the air fryer is, essentially, an exponential convenience. Between the ease of popping a can open and letting the air fryer do the heavy lifting cooking-wise, you can make a wide variety of meals, snacks, and even desserts in no time. If you're looking for a dessert that's absolutely peachy keen, then pop a can of peaches into the air fryer for delicious results.
Air frying canned peaches is a great way to bring out the natural sweetness of the fruit and create entirely new dessert possibilities with your favorite seasonings, sauces, and more. There are so many ways to use canned peaches because it eliminates the work of pitting, peeling, and slicing up the whole stone fruit. You can grab a can at your local grocery store or order Yellow Cling Sliced Peaches in Fruit Juice on Amazon. As long as you start by carefully draining the liquid from the can first, it's just a matter of seasoning your peach pieces and loading them into the air fryer.
How to enjoy air fried peaches
Similar to roasting or baking, air frying canned peaches will give the fruit a pleasing texture that is crisp on the outside yet tender on the inside. After draining your canned peaches, you can select your favorite sweeteners and seasonings to add before air frying. Brown sugar, cinnamon, and other warming spices will give your fried peaches a pie-like flavor, and a sprinkle of rolled oats will give them a texture more similar to a crumble. Timing will vary depending on your specific air fryer, but it should take no more than an average of 10 minutes for your canned peaches to be air fried to perfection.
Pair your air-fried peaches with a scoop of ice cream or even a meringue topping for a simple, satisfying dessert. If you want something with a bit more heat, try sprinkling a dash of Tajín on top. For a dessert with a potent kick, make the ultimate whiskey dessert sauce using equal parts Jack Daniels and brown sugar to top off your fried-up fruit. Any way you want to fry, you'll be glad you gave canned peaches a try.