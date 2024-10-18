The Canned Fruit You Should Turn Into Dessert In The Air Fryer

There's nary a food that can't be improved by the magic of the air fryer. In fact, cooking canned foods in the air fryer is, essentially, an exponential convenience. Between the ease of popping a can open and letting the air fryer do the heavy lifting cooking-wise, you can make a wide variety of meals, snacks, and even desserts in no time. If you're looking for a dessert that's absolutely peachy keen, then pop a can of peaches into the air fryer for delicious results.

Air frying canned peaches is a great way to bring out the natural sweetness of the fruit and create entirely new dessert possibilities with your favorite seasonings, sauces, and more. There are so many ways to use canned peaches because it eliminates the work of pitting, peeling, and slicing up the whole stone fruit. You can grab a can at your local grocery store or order Yellow Cling Sliced Peaches in Fruit Juice on Amazon. As long as you start by carefully draining the liquid from the can first, it's just a matter of seasoning your peach pieces and loading them into the air fryer.