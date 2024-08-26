Broil Peaches And Top Them With Meringue For A Simple, Satisfying Dessert
The beauty of a dessert is often its simplicity. There's nothing quite like getting down to the basics of combining delicious flavors and consistencies that complement one another without excessive labor. The perfect dessert for summertime –- or anytime you can find a lovely, ripe stone fruit in season –- combines the rich taste of fresh fruit with a lighter-than-air topping. As if a cobbler met a pavlova and the two spawned a decadent offspring, broiled peaches topped with meringue is a dessert that boasts a complex medley of tastes and textures that's as simple to make as it is to enjoy.
This combination of tender fruit and light meringue is ideal for a number of reasons. Both the peaches and the meringue can be finished off in the broiler, reducing the amount of kitchen space and tools required. Further, the flavors work especially well together in a similar vein as peaches and cream. Despite the differences between French, Swiss, and Italian meringues, the bottom line is that any way you choose to prepare your meringue, it will make a brilliant addition atop any of the three types of peaches you use. Broiling allows the sugars in your peaches to caramelize, making an excellent pairing with the egg white "kisses" of a tender meringue. You can also dress up this dish however you wish with minimal effort.
Tips for broiled peaches and meringue
Similar to grilling peaches in halves instead of slices, broiling peach halves yields a delightful result that is optimal for holding your meringue topping. Start with your favorite type of ripe peaches, halve and pit each one, and place the fruit in an oven-safe dish under the broiler for around two to four minutes. Prior to broiling, you can add such toppings as brown sugar or cinnamon sugar over the peaches for extra sweetness. You can even try brushing the peach halves with a bit of bourbon or vanilla extract too. Chopped nuts like candied pecans or walnuts would also make a great combination with the peaches and meringue. For spicier palates, try a dash of cayenne or Tajín to bring the heat. However you slice and season, your peaches will surely accommodate a delicate meringue topping.
As long as you keep in mind the basics of meringue making to avoid any potentially costly mistakes, you'll find the topping for your peaches as easy as pie. Properly separating your egg whites, making sure the weather is ideal, and mixing your meringue just enough are all ways to ensure that this topping will be picture perfect. Feel free to get creative with any drizzles of chocolate or fruity syrup over your assembled dessert, and remember that sharing is caring.