18 Ways To Incorporate Canned Fruit Into Your Baking
Canned fruit is one of the most underrated baking shortcuts — equally handy for both everyday treats and last-minute desserts. How so? For starters, it's always there when you need it at a moment's notice — no peeling or pitting required. It's canned at peak ripeness, so the fruit is gloriously sweet, juicy, and flavorful. And because the quality is consistent, you know exactly what you're getting when you pop open a can. In short, canned fruit is a pantry hero that deserves far more credit than it often gets.
As a trained pastry chef, former bakery owner, and cookbook author, I've spent years perfecting desserts from scratch — and yes, even making the occasional semi-homemade treat with canned fruit. It's faster, reliable, and honestly, it's better than most people think. With a few clever canned fruit hacks, that humble can of syrupy peaches, luscious cherry pie filling, or tropical pineapple can become the star of your next deep-dish pie, layer cake, or cheesecake. Even the flavorful syrup or juice it's packed in can be used to soak cakes or sweeten fillings. So, before you roll your eyes at the idea of using canned fruit, check out these 18 creative ways to work it into your baking.
Dump cakes
Dump cakes are one of the simplest desserts for beginner bakers, mainly because they rely on box cake mix rather than a batter made from scratch. They become even simpler — and just as delicious — when you use canned fruit or pie filling. Start by spreading pie filling or drained canned fruit into the bottom of your baking dish. Add spices and sugar for extra flavor if desired, then sprinkle dry cake mix over the fruit and dot with slices of butter. As the cake bakes, the butter melts into the cake mix to create a golden, biscuit-like topping over the juicy fruit.
Flavor combinations are pretty much endless. For a tropical-inspired dump cake, combine canned pineapple chunks and canned mandarin oranges with coconut cake mix. For a quick take on Black Forest cake, pair canned cherry pie filling with chocolate cake mix and serve topped with whipped cream.
Pies
Even experienced bakers know that pies can take a lot of time and effort, with all the peeling, pitting, chopping, and simmering that fruit fillings often require. This is where canned fruit becomes a game-changer. Since the filling is already peeled, pitted, sweetened, and thickened for you, it's ready to be used as is — just plop it into your pie crust and bake. During holidays like Thanksgiving, when multiple pies are often on the menu, canned apples and canned pumpkin can save you hours of prep time.
If you opt for canned fruit packed in juice instead of pie filling, be sure to drain it well and toss with a little flour or cornstarch to thicken it as it bakes, as it's no fun slicing — or eating — a runny pie. Don't forget to add some spices for extra flavor, and taste for sweetness, as you may want to add a sprinkle of sugar depending on your preference.
Upside-down cakes
In an upside-down cake recipe, fruit, sugar, and butter are placed in a baking dish, then topped with batter. As it bakes in the oven, the sugar and butter caramelize and blend with the fruit's juices to create a sticky, deeply flavorful topping. Once done, the cake is carefully inverted onto a plate to reveal the glossy, luscious, fruity top.
Using canned fruit makes this dessert even easier and virtually foolproof. Since canned fruit is already peeled and pitted, it eliminates much of the prep work. Start by draining the fruit, so the topping doesn't turn runny or become diluted in flavor from too much liquid. Arrange the drained fruit into the bottom of your baking dish, add some sugar, butter, and any spices you'd like, then pour the batter over the top. As the cake bakes, the fruit's juices will mix with the caramel for a rich, sticky topping when flipped.
The classic fruit for upside-down cake is pineapple rings with maraschino cherries, but canned peaches, pears, and apricots are equally delicious. Consider mixing different fruits for a unique, colorful, flavorful dessert.
Muffins
Looking to improve your next batch of muffins? Canned fruit might just be the ingredient you've been missing. It's an easy, effortless way to boost the flavor and add moisture to muffins. To use, be sure to drain the fruit well of its juices, as this can affect the texture of your muffins. Chop the fruit into bite-sized pieces if needed, then gently fold them into the batter. After portioning the batter into your muffin tin, add a sprinkle of fruit on top for an attractive bakery-style finish.
You can pretty much choose your favorite canned fruit to use in muffins. Canned apples and pears create tender, comforting muffins that would make any morning feel cozier, while canned crushed pineapple brings a tropical twist to carrot or coconut muffins. With canned fruit on hand, you can mix, match, and play with flavors to create new favorites.
Thumbprint cookies
Thumbprint cookies are the type of treat that never fails to charm. These little, round cookies have an indentation in the center — made with your thumb, hence the name — that's typically filled with something sweet, like fruity jam, gooey caramel, or melted chocolate. The result is a tempting puddle of deliciousness and a sweet taste in each bite. The cookie itself is typically tender and buttery, the perfect backdrop for all sorts of sweet fillings. And its small size makes a thumbprint cookie ideal for gifting, sharing, or sneaking one (or two) with your afternoon tea.
For days when you're short on time, canned fruit offers a quick and delicious shortcut without sacrificing flavor. Simply mash or puree canned fruit to create a smooth filling that you can spoon or pipe perfectly into the thumbprint wells. Prefer a bit of texture? Reach for canned pie filling instead, like blueberry, strawberry, or cherry.
Quick breads
If your quick breads are turning out a little on the dry side, canned fruit may be the fix that you need. Canned crushed pineapple is a particularly good choice for adding moisture and bits of sweetness to banana or carrot bread, while finely chopped canned peaches or pears could provide juicy bites in your next zucchini bread. Just be sure to drain the fruit well before using, so the batter doesn't get too wet and bake up dense.
Feeling adventurous? Experiment by using both fresh fruit and canned fruit in your next quick bread recipe. Using half fresh and half canned fruit creates different textures — some bites stay firm and fresh, while others melt into soft bursts of flavor. Whether you're baking banana bread, pumpkin bread, or lemon bread, this simple switch can turn an everyday loaf into an irresistible fruity treat that's sure to disappear fast.
Coffee cake
Tired of plain ol' coffee cake? Adding canned fruit is an easy way to bring color, flavor, texture, and moisture to your favorite recipe. Start by draining the fruit well, then chop it into bite-sized pieces if needed. Gently fold the fruit into the batter, or sprinkle it between layers of batter for sweet, juicy pockets. Don't hesitate to experiment with different fruits — peaches, pears, and apples all let you tailor the flavor to your mood or season.
For an extra special touch, you can also elevate coffee cake with fruity jam. Use a hand blender to purée canned fruit into a smooth filling, drop spoonfuls into the batter, and swirl it with a toothpick before baking. The fruit will bake into the batter to create streaks of concentrated fruit flavor, along with a pretty marbled effect that makes your coffee cake doubly enticing.
Bundt cake
Next time you bake a Bundt cake, give it some personality by incorporating canned fruit. One way to do this is by chopping your canned fruit of choice into small pieces, then folding them into the cake batter so there will be little bits of sweet fruit in each slice. Another option is to make a compote with the canned fruit by cooking it over the stovetop with some spices and a touch of sugar. Spoon the compote between layers of cake batter, and after baking, the cake will have ribbons of sweet, fruity accents that add to both the taste and texture.
But the fruity fun doesn't stop there. You can use some of the canned fruit liquid to drizzle over the top of the cake for a simple glaze. The result is a shiny, fruity finish that makes every slice super flavorful. As for flavor inspiration, canned cherries bring exquisite flavor and color, while canned lychees are an unexpected delight, offering subtle floral sweetness that never fails to surprise.
Cheesecakes
Plain cheesecake is downright delicious, but sometimes you may crave something a little more exciting. Enter the canned pie filling. It's as simple as opening up the can and spooning the luscious fruit filling over the top for a bakery-worthy finish. Instantly, your plain cheesecake will look like you just picked it up from the pastry shop around the corner. Cherry, strawberry, blueberry, peach — the options are plentiful, and if you're feeling playful, you can even split the top and go half-half for a two-flavor dessert.
No pie filling in the pantry? No problem; canned fruit works just as well. You can blend the fruit to create a smooth sauce and swirl that into the batter. Once baked, your cheesecake will have ribbons of fruit in each slice. Or, skip the blending and chop the fruit instead. When folded in, the chopped fruit will distribute in the batter so each slice of cheesecake will have delightful little bits of sweetness.
Cobblers and crisps
Cobblers and crisps are some of the easiest comfort desserts you can bake, and canned fruit makes them even simpler. Instead of hassling over peeling, pitting, and chopping (looking at you, peaches), simply grab a can of fruit and pour it into a baking dish. Add some spices, top with your favorite biscuit dough or crumble topping, and bake. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, and you've got a semi-homemade dessert that's a cinch to put together.
Make your life even easier and make a cobbler with canned fruit and cake mix. Use whatever canned fruit or pie filling you want to fit your taste preferences. For example, make a blueberry cobbler with canned blueberry pie filling and lemon cake mix, or bust out an apple cobbler with apple pie filling and spice cake mix. There are so many delicious pairings that can allow you to get super creative.
Scones
Canned fruit is a terrific addition to homemade scones, and it's as simple as folding chopped canned fruit into your scone dough just before shaping. The result is buttery scones filled with juicy bits of fruit for a burst of sweetness in each bite. Pairings can be as classic or creative as you dare: tart cherries with dark chocolate chunks make for a rich, indulgent treat, while bright apricots with candied ginger are a zesty pair.
Moisture control is the key to success when using canned fruit in scones. To get the best results, be sure that the fruit is well-drained — in fact, go a step further and pat the fruit dry on paper towels so you don't add any extra moisture to the scone dough. Any excess liquid can throw off the texture of the dough. If the dough becomes too wet, your scones will likely spread during baking, rather than rising tall and fluffy. By taking great care when incorporating canned fruit into scones, you'll be able to preserve their delightful texture while adding bits of vibrant, juicy fruit.
Bar cookies
Fresh, fruity bar cookies are like a cross between granola bars and brownies — chewy, buttery, and crisp all at the same time. With a golden crust, a juicy layer of fruit, and a crumbly topping, bar cookies are the best parts of dessert in one easy-to-slice square. They're great to whip up when you're craving something homey and sweet but don't want too much fuss. And here's the shortcut: canned fruit.
Start with a buttery crumb mixture and press half of it into your baking dish for the crust. Next, scatter chopped, well-drained canned fruit over the crust, sprinkle with the remaining crumb mixture, and bake. If you want a more viscous fruit layer, swap in canned pie filling, but spread it somewhat thin so it doesn't seep out when you cut the bars after baking. My personal favorite? Canned apple pie filling layered between buttery shortbread layers for a delectable fall treat without having to peel, slice, and chop apples.
Pavlovas
While the pavlova may have a complicated history, there's no denying it's one of the prettiest and most delicious desserts out there. With its crisp, billowy shell, marshmallow-like center, and crown of colorful fruit, the pavlova is an elegant, showstopping dessert. But if you're thinking that pavlovas are too fancy for canned fruit, think again. The tender texture and sweetness of canned fruit pair perfectly with the crisp exterior and airy interior of the meringue base.
Canned fruit is especially handy when fresh fruit is not in season or you're short on time. Pile it over the baked meringue base and generous layer of whipped cream, and you've got a colorful, syrupy crown that looks as though you fussed for hours. For inspiration, try spiced canned pears drizzled with caramel for a cozy fall version; zesty canned mandarin oranges splashed with orange liqueur for a citrusy kick, or bright canned peaches dotted with tangy passionfruit pulp for a tropical twist.
Trifles
A trifle is the ultimate party dessert — layers of cake, cream, and fruit stacked together in a glass dish for an eye-catching presentation. It's a showpiece at summer get-togethers, but what about the other nine months of the year? That's where canned fruit comes to the rescue. Because canned fruit is packed at its peak ripeness, it offers consistent sweetness and a tender texture, so you can enjoy delicious trifles throughout the year. For extra flavor and moisture, you can purée some of the canned fruit to make a quick sauce and drizzle it between the layers.
Canned pie filling also works beautifully here by adding a thick, luscious layer that stays in place and blends well with the cream. Truly, any type of canned fruit or pie filling can work, depending on your taste preference. One of my personal favorites? Canned sliced peaches paired with almond custard and a drizzle of amaretto.
Turnovers or Danish pastries
Why spend money at a fancy pastry shop when a can of fruit and a box of puff pastry can make you look like a pro baker? For easy, juicy turnovers, spoon canned fruit into the center of puff pastry squares, then fold, seal, and bake until golden. To keep the filling from spilling out, make sure the fruit is thoroughly drained — or even patted dry — before sealing the pastry. And while you can certainly make your own puff pastry dough, you may as well grab a box at the store while you're picking up that can of fruit.
For a slightly more decadent treat, turn to Danish pastries. A base of canned pie filling works fine alone, but you can also spread a thin layer of cream cheese or custard on the pastry first, then top with chopped canned fruit or pie filling before baking. The flavor possibilities are endless: canned cherries with cream cheese filling, apricots with pistachio cream, pears with frangipane, you name it.
Bread pudding
A humble can of fruit can turn bread pudding into something downright decadent and irresistible. Bread pudding works great with canned fruit because its custardy texture melds effortlessly with the soft fruit. To incorporate canned fruit into bread pudding, start by draining and chopping the fruit into small pieces, then fold them directly into the bread and custard mixture before baking. While you're at it, stir in a splash of the fruit syrup to the custard mixture for even more flavor, richness, and sweetness.
But don't stop there — canned fruit can also shine as a topping. Consider puréeing canned fruit into a smooth sauce for drizzling over the warm bread pudding just before serving. Alternatively, leave the fruit whole to garnish the pudding for a rustic presentation. Canned peaches flavored with cinnamon and vanilla make a mouthwatering combination, while mixed fruit cocktail can add playful colors, a variety of flavors, and even a hint of nostalgia.
Galettes
A galette is a rustic, free-form tart — or open-faced pie — that flaunts a juicy, fruit-filled center while keeping things impressively simple. To make one with canned fruit, roll out your galette dough, spread a layer of drained fruit over the dough, keeping the edges clean, and fold the edges inward while leaving the center open. Depending on the type of fruit, you may want to mix in some sugar, cornstarch, or spices to thicken and sweeten the filling. And if you really want to show off your pastry chops, consider adding a thin layer of frangipane beneath the fruit for some richness.
When it comes to flavor possibilities, choose your favorite canned fruits and start rolling out your dough. During the cooler months, give canned pears tossed with ground ginger and a drizzle of brown butter a try. In the summertime, go with strawberry pie filling for your Fourth of July cookout. Or, have some fun by mixing fresh and canned fruit together — think juicy canned peaches with plump fresh blueberries — for a mix of textures and bright flavor.
Layer cakes
If you've ever longed for peaches and cream cake in the dead of winter, when fresh peaches aren't in season, canned fruit is a lifesaver. To use it in layer cakes, drain the fruit and, if necessary, chop it into bite-sized pieces for even distribution. Sprinkle the fruit over a thin spread of buttercream to keep it in place, and use the flavorful syrup it's packed in to soak the cake layers to keep them moist.
The best part is how versatile canned fruit can be when dreaming up new cake flavor combos. Why stop at peaches and cream when you can use canned pineapple chunks to make a tropical piña colada cake? Or how about folding diced, canned mango into mascarpone cream spread between delicate sponge cake layers for a light and airy dessert? With canned fruit in hand, you can come up with an endless list of delicious layer cakes all year long.