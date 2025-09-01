18 Ways To Incorporate Canned Fruit Into Your Baking

Canned fruit is one of the most underrated baking shortcuts — equally handy for both everyday treats and last-minute desserts. How so? For starters, it's always there when you need it at a moment's notice — no peeling or pitting required. It's canned at peak ripeness, so the fruit is gloriously sweet, juicy, and flavorful. And because the quality is consistent, you know exactly what you're getting when you pop open a can. In short, canned fruit is a pantry hero that deserves far more credit than it often gets.

As a trained pastry chef, former bakery owner, and cookbook author, I've spent years perfecting desserts from scratch — and yes, even making the occasional semi-homemade treat with canned fruit. It's faster, reliable, and honestly, it's better than most people think. With a few clever canned fruit hacks, that humble can of syrupy peaches, luscious cherry pie filling, or tropical pineapple can become the star of your next deep-dish pie, layer cake, or cheesecake. Even the flavorful syrup or juice it's packed in can be used to soak cakes or sweeten fillings. So, before you roll your eyes at the idea of using canned fruit, check out these 18 creative ways to work it into your baking.