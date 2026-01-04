The Safe Way To Clean Your Slow Cooker In The Dishwasher

If you've ever stared at your crusty slow cooker after a long braise and wondered whether the dishwasher could handle it, you're not alone. Consider that a slow cooker looks like a single appliance, but it's actually a system of very different parts with very different care needs. Only the removable components of a slow cooker should ever go in the dishwasher. That means the metal or stoneware insert and, in most cases, the lid. The heating base, which houses the electrical components, isn't much different from a toaster or a blender base, and should never be submerged in water or placed in a dishwasher.

Most modern slow cooker inserts are made from glazed ceramic or stoneware that is designed to tolerate prolonged exposure to heat and moisture. After all, that's what they're doing when turned on, so it's their whole life purpose. That makes them generally dishwasher-safe, especially when placed on the top rack, where they're farther from the heating element and subjected to gentler spray pressure. Glass lids are usually safe to go in the dishwasher, but practice careful placement to keep them from clattering around.

Aggressive wash settings and high-heat drying cycles can gradually degrade finishes or stress ceramic over time, so using a normal or gentle cycle is the safest approach. Among other dishwasher strategies, it's also important to avoid overcrowding the dishwasher, since heavy inserts can shift during the wash and chip if they collide with other items. Before loading anything, check the manufacturer's care instructions for your specific model.